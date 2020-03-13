Serra Frank, organizer of the Boise Hemp Fest, will be in Moscow with the Educate and Legalize Medical Marijuana Sign the Petition Tour from 7-9 p.m.today at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St.

Information about cannabis and its medical uses, as well as petition to sign to get a medical marijuana initiative on the 2020 ballot, will be available to the public. Participants must be a registered voter in order to sign the petition.

John Brunsfeld and his Grateful Dead cover band, Two for Five, will provide music for the educational and signing event.

Tags

Recommended for you