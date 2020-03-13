Serra Frank, organizer of the Boise Hemp Fest, will be in Moscow with the Educate and Legalize Medical Marijuana Sign the Petition Tour from 7-9 p.m.today at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St.
Information about cannabis and its medical uses, as well as petition to sign to get a medical marijuana initiative on the 2020 ballot, will be available to the public. Participants must be a registered voter in order to sign the petition.
John Brunsfeld and his Grateful Dead cover band, Two for Five, will provide music for the educational and signing event.