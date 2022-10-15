The annual open enrollment periods for the Medicare program, as well as for those seeking private health insurance through the Idaho state exchange, both begin today.

The Medicare enrollment period runs through Dec. 7. Eligible Medicare patients can enroll in new plans or make changes to existing prescription drug or Medicare Advantage plans during this time.

Dean Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, noted that Medicare can be confusing. Changing circumstances also make it important for Idaho seniors to take time during open enrollment to review their plan and make sure it still meets their needs.

