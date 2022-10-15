The annual open enrollment periods for the Medicare program, as well as for those seeking private health insurance through the Idaho state exchange, both begin today.
The Medicare enrollment period runs through Dec. 7. Eligible Medicare patients can enroll in new plans or make changes to existing prescription drug or Medicare Advantage plans during this time.
Dean Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, noted that Medicare can be confusing. Changing circumstances also make it important for Idaho seniors to take time during open enrollment to review their plan and make sure it still meets their needs.
“I strongly encourage consumers to work with a licensed local insurance agent or SHIBA (senior health insurance benefits adviser) to review plan options,” Cameron said in a news release.
SHIBA representatives at the Department of Insurance are available to talk with Medicare beneficiaries and provide free information about the program, including reviewing Medicare coverage options.
To talk with a SHIBA counselor or to register for one of the department’s monthly Medicare workshops, call (800) 247-4422 toll free.
Your Health Idaho, the state’s private health insurance exchange, also begins its annual open enrollment period today.
Federal tax credits are only available on health plans purchased through the state-run exchange. They act as an instant discount, and can significantly lower the monthly insurance premiums.
More than 85% of Your Health Idaho enrollees qualify for some type of tax credit, and about a third end up paying nothing for their monthly premium.
The open enrollment period ends Dec. 15, with coverage beginning Jan. 1.
The exchange will offer 141 medical plans and 21 dental plans this year. Every county in the state has at least four insurance carriers to choose from, and most have six or eight.
This year also marks the first enrollment period when Idahoans can apply for premium tax credits and health insurance on the same application. They should find out within minutes if they qualify.
“If you’ve applied in the past and were overwhelmed by the process, we encourage you to give us another try. It is now easier than ever,” said Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly. “Not only do we have three new insurance carriers and a record number of plans, but we’re also seeing more savings than ever before thanks to enhanced tax credits. If you weren’t eligible in previous years, it’s time to check again.”
For Idahoans who are unsure about how to enroll or how to determine if they qualify for a tax credit, Your Health Idaho recommends working with an insurance agent or broker. These experts are certified by Your Health Idaho and their services are available at no cost.