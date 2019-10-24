Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, when individuals have an opportunity to safely and properly dispose of unused prescription medications.
Several agencies around the Palouse are participating in the event. The locations and entities include:
Genesee — Food Center parking lot (Latah County Sheriff’s Office), 216 W. Chestnut St.
Potlatch — Harvest Food parking lot (Latah County Sheriff’s Office), 150 Sixth St.
Troy — In front of the Lions Club (Latah County Sheriff’s Office), 414 S. Main St.
Pullman — Pullman Police Department, 260 SE Kamiaken St.
The drug take-back event is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Last year, nearly 1 million pounds of drugs were collected at almost 6,300 sites nationwide.
Unused or expired prescription medications are a major cause of accidental poisoning and overdoses in the United States. The Department of Health and Human Services’ 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that 9.9 million Americans misused prescription drugs, with a majority obtaining them from family or friends.
The drug take-back day gives people the opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of medications. Rather than flushing them down the toilet or throwing them into the garbage — where they can become a health hazard — the discarded drugs will be incinerated.
Saturday’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, several agencies also operate year-round prescription drug drop boxes.