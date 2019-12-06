John Belville, the chief petitioner of the Medical Marijuana Initiative, will be available to meet locals and get signatures as part of the statewide “sign the petition tour,” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Additional meet and greets are scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 18 at One World Cafe. The meet and greets will provide an opportunity to learn more about the cannabis plant and to connect with others.
For more information about the events, visit Tye Dye Everything on Main Street in Moscow or fb.com/idahocann.