Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Latah County offices closed in observance of Labor Day

Tuesday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

Hearing on marijuana moratorium (10:30 a.m.)

Ordinance regarding affordable and supportive housing (11:15 a.m.)

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Farmers Market Commission report, including economic impact of the market

Public hearing: Open budget for fiscal year 2019

Stormwater permit and utility study update

Consider approving the conceptual plan for Harvest Park

Consider approving the L2 tax certification in the aggregate amount of $7,164,617

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Discussion of zoning along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow

Potential future land use ordinance modifications, changes from Sterling

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Resolution approving final plat of Paradise Hills subdivision

Motion to accept donation of Book Mobile as permanent installment of city’s art collection

Discussion on the Harvest Drive speed limit and traffic calming

Wednesday

LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE

3:30 p.m., Lawson Gardens, Pullman

WHITMAN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., Public Service Building, Colfax

Update on St. John Hardware and Implement conditional use permit in North Pullman-Moscow Corridor District

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

11 a.m. — Request by Amber DeMoss to set up Outside the Box food trailer at the Latah County Courthouse

1:15 p.m. — Meeting with Public Defense Commission Regional Coordinator Aaron Freudenthal

1:45 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners weekly review

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building

