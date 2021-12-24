Meeting Santa, 1956

This photo of children visiting Santa Claus in Colfax in 1956 is part of the Whitman Heritage Digital Collections, which is accessible at whitcolib.org. This photo comes from the private collection of Marcia Wassem. Happy holidays from all of us at Whitman County Library!
Recommended for you
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Moscow’s historic Third and Main building sold
- Pullman residents arrested following drive-by shooting
- Omicron found in Moscow wastewater
- Small businesses relocating to Pullman’s Main Street
- Pullman residents arrested following alleged drive-by shooting
- Deanna Mae Frostad
- Lustig drops 51 in Colfax win
- Deaths
- Deaths
- More Steptoe Butte land now publicly owned