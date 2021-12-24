Meeting Santa, 1956

This photo of children visiting Santa Claus in Colfax in 1956 is part of the Whitman Heritage Digital Collections, which is accessible at whitcolib.org. This photo comes from the private collection of Marcia Wassem. Happy holidays from all of us at Whitman County Library!

This photo of children visiting Santa Claus in Colfax in 1956 is part of the Whitman Heritage Digital Collections, which is accessible at whitcolib.org. This photo comes from the private collection of Marcia Wassem. Happy holidays from all of us at Whitman County Library!

Tags

Recommended for you