Esther Spataro with Palouse Heart Center will speak about “Heart Health for Us” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 3 Forks Bike & Brew Bistro, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, in Pullman.
The coffeehouse style conversation is part of the Women’s Wellness Wednesday monthly health series, and is facilitated by select health professionals specializing in topics appealing to women. The event is sponsored by the Center for Learning & Innovation at Pullman Regional Hospital and the Women’s Leadership Guild.
Appetizers will be provided and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Noel at noel.nicolai@pullmanregional.org or (509) 336-7404.