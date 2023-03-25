Monday
Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
Canceled
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., school building, Palouse Prairie Charter School
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., VFW Hall
Tuesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
10:30 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
• Consideration of a water conservation ordinance, including a seasonal residential irrigation program.
Wednesday
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., Airport Training Room
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING
8 a.m., City Hall
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
6:30 p.m., The CUE 202, WSU
• Associated Students of WSU Representatives and City Council to discuss common interests.
