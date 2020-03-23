Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9:15 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Authorization for chairperson to terminate order restricting public access to Latah County facilities and supplemental order restricting public access to Latah County facilities at his discretion.
11 a.m. — Disaster Services regular meeting
COVID-19 update and discussion
11:30 a.m. — Executive session — personnel
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., virtual business meeting
Use Zoom to access meeting. To join meeting, login, call or both. Email Jessica at jessica@palouseprairieschool.org with questions or visit palouseprairieschool.org/school-board/ for more information.
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING
7 p.m., High School Library
Emergency school closure
Special meeting date
Board training/workshop
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Regular meeting canceled
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Moscow Middle School music room
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
10 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting
Request to waive March late fees
Potential program changes discussion
10:30 a.m. — Parks regular meeting
Lloyd Park update
Ed Corkhill Trail maintenance discussion
11 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting
11:30 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items
Request to adopt temporary amendment to the Latah County Personnel Policy Handbook to add a section — Leave for Persons Adversely Affected by 2019 Novel Coronavirus
11:30 a.m. — Board of County Commissioners weekly review
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
Canceled because of COVID-19
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
Regular meeting canceled
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Pullman High School
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., meeting conducted by conference call
Thursday
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center
Canceled