Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9:15 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Authorization for chairperson to terminate order restricting public access to Latah County facilities and supplemental order restricting public access to Latah County facilities at his discretion.

11 a.m. — Disaster Services regular meeting

COVID-19 update and discussion

11:30 a.m. — Executive session — personnel

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD

6 p.m., virtual business meeting

Use Zoom to access meeting. To join meeting, login, call or both. Email Jessica at jessica@palouseprairieschool.org with questions or visit palouseprairieschool.org/school-board/ for more information.

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

TROY SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING

7 p.m., High School Library

Emergency school closure

Special meeting date

Board training/workshop

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

4:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Regular meeting canceled

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Moscow Middle School music room

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

10 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting

Request to waive March late fees

Potential program changes discussion

10:30 a.m. — Parks regular meeting

Lloyd Park update

Ed Corkhill Trail maintenance discussion

11 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting

11:30 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items

Request to adopt temporary amendment to the Latah County Personnel Policy Handbook to add a section — Leave for Persons Adversely Affected by 2019 Novel Coronavirus

11:30 a.m. — Board of County Commissioners weekly review

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

Canceled because of COVID-19

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

Regular meeting canceled

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Pullman High School

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., meeting conducted by conference call

Thursday

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center

Canceled

