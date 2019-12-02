Monday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Workshop

10 a.m. — 2020 WSU Memorandum of Agreement

10:45 a.m. — 2020 Budget resolution

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Moscow

9:30 a.m. — Decision on Carr Rezone, Phillips Rezone

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

11 a.m. — Meeting with Kevin Jones, Idaho Department of Fish and Game

11:30 a.m. — Board of Equalization

MOSCOW ASSESSMENT COUNCIL WORKSHOP

5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Acknowledgement of election results

Public hearing on covered parking space requirements and miniature golf parking requirements

Hearing on Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance

Agreement for construction engineering and inspection on A Street project

Tuesday

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Presentation by Pullman School District Superintendent Bob Maxwell

Resolution adopting fee schedule for Parks and Recreation programs and facilities

Agreement for misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor prosecution, indigent defense, adjudication and incarceration costs with Whitman County for 2020

2019 and 2020 budget amendments

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting

PULLMAN LAWSON GARDEN COMMITTEE

3:30 p.m., Pioneer Center

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

7 p.m., Hospital Conference Rooms C & D, 835 SE Bishop Blvd.

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION AGENDA

5:30 p.m., Paul Mann Building

FRIDAY

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

5 p.m., West Park Elementary

Board workshop

