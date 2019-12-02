Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m. — 2020 WSU Memorandum of Agreement
10:45 a.m. — 2020 Budget resolution
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Moscow
9:30 a.m. — Decision on Carr Rezone, Phillips Rezone
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
11 a.m. — Meeting with Kevin Jones, Idaho Department of Fish and Game
11:30 a.m. — Board of Equalization
MOSCOW ASSESSMENT COUNCIL WORKSHOP
5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Acknowledgement of election results
Public hearing on covered parking space requirements and miniature golf parking requirements
Hearing on Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance
Agreement for construction engineering and inspection on A Street project
Tuesday
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Presentation by Pullman School District Superintendent Bob Maxwell
Resolution adopting fee schedule for Parks and Recreation programs and facilities
Agreement for misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor prosecution, indigent defense, adjudication and incarceration costs with Whitman County for 2020
2019 and 2020 budget amendments
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting
PULLMAN LAWSON GARDEN COMMITTEE
3:30 p.m., Pioneer Center
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
7 p.m., Hospital Conference Rooms C & D, 835 SE Bishop Blvd.
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION AGENDA
5:30 p.m., Paul Mann Building
FRIDAY
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
5 p.m., West Park Elementary
Board workshop