Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
10:30 a.m. — Civil counsel
11:30 a.m. — Noxious weed control bimonthly meeting
11:45 a.m. — Consent agenda and action items
12:45 p.m. — Executive session
1:15 p.m. — Public hearing to adjust 2019-20 and 2020-21 budgets
1:30 p.m. — Review and approve quarterly joint treasurer and auditor reports
2 p.m. — Executive session
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172
Workshop
COVID-19 decisions
Fire-related decisions
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., school district office and video conference
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., meeting held by conference call
End Racism Now Mural
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., meeting can be viewed on City of Pullman’s YouTube channel
Construction codes
Permit fees
Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan
South Grand business park
Firefighting grant
Land annexations
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650. N. Cleveland St. or via Zoom
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
10:30 a.m. — Consent agenda
11 a.m. — Determination to accept the recommendation of approval by the Latah County Zoning Commission or hold a public hearing regarding the Paasch Rezone
11:15 a.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting
1:15 p.m. — Meeting with Assessor Rob Wakefield
1:30 p.m. — Executive session
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed on Pullman Public School’s YouTube channel
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1495481594
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center
Pathway proposal for Philips Farm Park
Consideration of Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center play structure replacement
Ghormley Park pickleball court placement