Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

10:30 a.m. — Civil counsel

11:30 a.m. — Noxious weed control bimonthly meeting

11:45 a.m. — Consent agenda and action items

12:45 p.m. — Executive session

1:15 p.m. — Public hearing to adjust 2019-20 and 2020-21 budgets

1:30 p.m. — Review and approve quarterly joint treasurer and auditor reports

2 p.m. — Executive session

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172

Workshop

COVID-19 decisions

Fire-related decisions

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., school district office and video conference

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., meeting held by conference call

End Racism Now Mural

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., meeting can be viewed on City of Pullman’s YouTube channel

Construction codes

Permit fees

Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan

South Grand business park

Firefighting grant

Land annexations

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., District Office, 650. N. Cleveland St. or via Zoom

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

10:30 a.m. — Consent agenda

11 a.m. — Determination to accept the recommendation of approval by the Latah County Zoning Commission or hold a public hearing regarding the Paasch Rezone

11:15 a.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting

1:15 p.m. — Meeting with Assessor Rob Wakefield

1:30 p.m. — Executive session

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed on Pullman Public School’s YouTube channel

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1495481594

Thursday

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center

Pathway proposal for Philips Farm Park

Consideration of Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center play structure replacement

Ghormley Park pickleball court placement

