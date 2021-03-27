Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Executive session

9:30 a.m. — Consent calendar items

Motion to approve the chair’s signature on a settlement agreement for Latah County’s protest to David Salmeri’s water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources, and on a Withdrawal of Protest 5.

Request to approve the Chair’s signature on Ordinance #387, and summary for publication, for the Buessing Rezone (RZ1180)

Request to approve and sign a duplicate retail alcohol beverage license for Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub at 201 S. Main St., Moscow

Request to approve and sign City of Moscow utility billing property owner applications for use of city utility services for Latah County properties

Request to approve and sign an amendment to Latah County’s Flexible Benefits Plan

Request by Deb McCormick for use of Public Defense Commissioner funds

Request to approve and sign a professional services agreement with Northern States for security at the Latah County Annex

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172

Planning commission appointment

Settlement agreement involving the Sheriff’s office

Resolution regarding an emergency communication tower

Workshop regarding Recovery Act funds

PULLMAN ART MURAL SUBCOMMITTEE

6 p.m., conference call, (855) 200-4555

Public comment will be heard regarding Spring Street mural

MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider proposal to grant a conditional use permit for an 80-foot-tall Wireless Communication Facility. The WCF will accommodate three carriers within a fully enclosed 800-square-foot lease area and would resemble a church tower.

Conduct public hearing on proposed conditional use permit.

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

8:30 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

3 p.m., conference call

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

Canceled

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION AGENDA

5:30 p.m., Paul Mann Building

