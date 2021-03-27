Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Executive session
9:30 a.m. — Consent calendar items
Motion to approve the chair’s signature on a settlement agreement for Latah County’s protest to David Salmeri’s water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources, and on a Withdrawal of Protest 5.
Request to approve the Chair’s signature on Ordinance #387, and summary for publication, for the Buessing Rezone (RZ1180)
Request to approve and sign a duplicate retail alcohol beverage license for Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub at 201 S. Main St., Moscow
Request to approve and sign City of Moscow utility billing property owner applications for use of city utility services for Latah County properties
Request to approve and sign an amendment to Latah County’s Flexible Benefits Plan
Request by Deb McCormick for use of Public Defense Commissioner funds
Request to approve and sign a professional services agreement with Northern States for security at the Latah County Annex
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172
Planning commission appointment
Settlement agreement involving the Sheriff’s office
Resolution regarding an emergency communication tower
Workshop regarding Recovery Act funds
PULLMAN ART MURAL SUBCOMMITTEE
6 p.m., conference call, (855) 200-4555
Public comment will be heard regarding Spring Street mural
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider proposal to grant a conditional use permit for an 80-foot-tall Wireless Communication Facility. The WCF will accommodate three carriers within a fully enclosed 800-square-foot lease area and would resemble a church tower.
Conduct public hearing on proposed conditional use permit.
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
8:30 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., conference call
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
Canceled
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION AGENDA
5:30 p.m., Paul Mann Building