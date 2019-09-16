Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting.
11:30 a.m. — Idaho Counties Risk Management Program insurance renewal — Shawn Sullivan.
- Review and file ICRMP policy year 2019-20 public entity multi-lines insurance policy.
- Approval of the chair’s signature on the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act rejection of full coverage form.
1:15 p.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items.
- Consent calendar items continued for discussion and decision.
- Determination to hold a public hearing or accept the recommendation of the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission regarding a conditional-use permit for Rambler RV in the Moscow Area of City Impact.
- Review water right application to the Idaho Department of Water Resources by William and/or Michelle Reynolds.
- Request to authorize the chair’s signature on paperwork to open a CD account with Idaho Central Credit Union.
- Review and approve claims report.
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop.
10 a.m. — Recess.
10:15 a.m. — Reconvene.
- Consent agenda.
- Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation — special liquor license.
- Colfax Chamber of Commerce — special liquor license.
- Notice: budget hearing.
11 a.m. — Interlocal agreement — voluntary stewardship programs.
- Resolution: review of Natural Resource lands.
- Resolution: intent to vacate portions of county roads.
11:30 a.m. — Convene executive session concerning employee performance.
12 p.m. — Recess.
1 p.m. — Reconvene.
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall.
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
- Palouse Regional Housing Study report — Gina Taruscio, executive director for Partnership for Economic Prosperity, and Brian Pointes of Thomas P. Miller & Associates.
- Consider approving the funding program recommended by staff as proposed in the attached memorandum from the city supervisor and advise the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council that the city agrees to fund the $875,850 grant-eligible increased project construction cost and $95,908.05 non-grant eligible increased construction costs of the A Street Phase Two project.
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m., City Hall
- Conduct public hearing, review and take action on request for zoning code variance on single family home at 520 NW Jaycee Court.
- Conduct public hearing, review and take action on conditional use permit application involving establishment of 10 apartments at greater density than allowed by standard zoning code regulations in a proposed building at 435 SE Paradise St. Included in the application are variance requests to exceed 60-foot building height limits by three feet, create 20 compact parking stalls as part of 28 total planned stalls to be established in the building, as opposed to a maximum of seven compact stalls proscribed by code for a 28-vehicle lot in a commercial zone.
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
7:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
- Canceled.
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650. N Cleveland St.
- Postponed to Sept. 25.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9:45 a.m. — Noxious Weed Control bi-monthly meeting at Latah County Annex conference room, suite 205.
10:15 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meetingn Fair Board vacancy discussion.
Palouse Ice Rink rent payments discussion.
10:45 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting.
- Solid Waste conference discussion.
UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD
4:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
A request by Hannah and Jon Binninger for a conditional-use permit to operate a single space recreational vehicle park on a 10-acre parcel at 1104 Nora Creek Road outside Troy in the Agriculture/Forest zone.
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
- Public hearing on an athletic gate fee increase and approve/deny fee.
Thursday
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
7 a.m., Room 016, 330 W. Ash St.
Fee Hearing
- Discussion of proposed fee increase beginning in 2019-20 school year.
- Approve or deny fee increase.
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled.
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Room 101, FSHN