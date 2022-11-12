Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Canceled
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
Canceled
UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD
4:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
Canceled
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., school building, Palouse Prairie Charter School
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Town Hall
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Room 16
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
5 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., Genesee Community Fire Station
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
Canceled
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Public Hearing for 2023-2024 Mayor’s Proposed Budget
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650. N Cleveland St.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9:45 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING
7 p.m., City Hall
Presentation of the Shoreline Master Program.
Review and recommend action of the creation of a new Pullman City Code for planned unit developments.
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Thursday
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., University of Idaho Facilities Services Center, Jack’s Creek Meeting Room
