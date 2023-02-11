Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD
4:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., high school library
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Town Hall
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Room 16, 330 W. Ash St.
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.; Canceled.
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall; Canceled.
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
6:30 p.m., City Hall
Thursday
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., UI Facilities Building, Jack’s Creek Room 151
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.