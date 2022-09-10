Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Proclamation honoring Judge William Hamlett
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD
4:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., High School Media Center
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Town Hall
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., high school, room 16
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
Meeting canceled
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
A presentation of the Palouse Groundwater Basin Water Supply alternatives study.
Wednesday
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY ADVISORY BOARD
Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
6:30 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
Meeting canceled
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
Meeting canceled
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m.,University of Idaho Facilities Services Center, Jack’s Creek Meeting Room
