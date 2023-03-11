Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Port of Whitman County Commissioners meeting.
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD
4:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., school building, Palouse Prairie Charter School
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., High School Media Center
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Town Hall
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., Elementary IEN Room, 330 W. Ash St.
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
LODGING TAX ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING
2 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
Thursday
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., location alternates between the University of Idaho Facilities Services Center, Jack’s Creek Meeting Room, and the Pullman City Hall, East End Conference Room.
LEOFF DISABILITY BOARD MEETING
5:30 p.m., virtual
