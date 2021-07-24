Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow; attend meetings in person or virtually by calling (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us.
11 a.m. — Discussion and decision regarding request of American Rescue Plan Act funds by Hoodoo Water and Sewer District
11:15 a.m. — Request to approve and sign a master service agreement between Latah County and David Howes LLC for providing geographic information services consulting
1 p.m. — Budget workshop
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
8 a.m, commissioners chambers, Courthouse, Colfax
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Proposed lot division at 2209 Shelby Lane
Proposed U.S. Highway 95 South sewer/water extension bid award
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Beer/wine garden request for Grace Agenda Block Party as part of party’s community event Aug. 14
Proposed personnel policy updates, discipline, grievance and name clearing sections
Water conservation and parks irrigation report
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
Tuesday
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Deary Library, 304 Second Ave.
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP
6 p.m., fire station
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Presentations and confirmations of appointments
Proposals for amendment to comprehensive plan and zone change affecting 3.5 acres located at the intersection of NW Albion Drive and State Highway 27
Resolution authorizing Transportation Improvement Board grant application for 2022 Terre View Drive resurfacing project
Resolution accepting bid of Apollo Inc. for wastewater treatment plant improvement project
Consider resolution adopting a 4th amendment to the 2019-2020 transportation system agreement with WSU
Resolution of accepting about $2.8 million in grant assistance from Washington State Department of Transportation
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. — Noxious Weeds Department monthly meeting
9:15 a.m. — Quarterly jail review and inspection
10:45 a.m. — Discussion and decision regarding potentially changing county’s eastern boundary line
1 p.m. — Budget workshop
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., Airport Training Room
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
Transportation and maintenance fuel bid
Prime vendor contract award
Photographer services
2021-22 budget presentation — discussion
2021-22 meal prices — discussion
2021-22 clubs and fundraisers — discussion
2021-22 grants — discussion
2021-22 assessment plan — discussion
School board and educational support personnel collective bargaining agreements — discussion
2018 learning assessment program — discussion
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Public hearing for a proposal for a Comprehensive Plan land use designation and zoning designation for a 2.68-acre property south of Robinson Park Road to be annexed into the city. Property is proposed to be rezoned from Agriculture Forestry to Medium Density Residential.