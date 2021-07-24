Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow; attend meetings in person or virtually by calling (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us.

11 a.m. — Discussion and decision regarding request of American Rescue Plan Act funds by Hoodoo Water and Sewer District

11:15 a.m. — Request to approve and sign a master service agreement between Latah County and David Howes LLC for providing geographic information services consulting

1 p.m. — Budget workshop

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

8 a.m, commissioners chambers, Courthouse, Colfax

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Proposed lot division at 2209 Shelby Lane

Proposed U.S. Highway 95 South sewer/water extension bid award

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Beer/wine garden request for Grace Agenda Block Party as part of party’s community event Aug. 14

Proposed personnel policy updates, discipline, grievance and name clearing sections

Water conservation and parks irrigation report

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary

Tuesday

LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

4:30 p.m., Deary Library, 304 Second Ave.

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP

6 p.m., fire station

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Presentations and confirmations of appointments

Proposals for amendment to comprehensive plan and zone change affecting 3.5 acres located at the intersection of NW Albion Drive and State Highway 27

Resolution authorizing Transportation Improvement Board grant application for 2022 Terre View Drive resurfacing project

Resolution accepting bid of Apollo Inc. for wastewater treatment plant improvement project

Consider resolution adopting a 4th amendment to the 2019-2020 transportation system agreement with WSU

Resolution of accepting about $2.8 million in grant assistance from Washington State Department of Transportation

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St.

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow; attend meetings in person or virtually by calling (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us.

9 a.m. — Noxious Weeds Department monthly meeting

9:15 a.m. — Quarterly jail review and inspection

10:45 a.m. — Discussion and decision regarding potentially changing county’s eastern boundary line

1 p.m. — Budget workshop

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

3 p.m., Airport Training Room

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

Transportation and maintenance fuel bid

Prime vendor contract award

Photographer services

2021-22 budget presentation — discussion

2021-22 meal prices — discussion

2021-22 clubs and fundraisers — discussion

2021-22 grants — discussion

2021-22 assessment plan — discussion

School board and educational support personnel collective bargaining agreements — discussion

2018 learning assessment program — discussion

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Public hearing for a proposal for a Comprehensive Plan land use designation and zoning designation for a 2.68-acre property south of Robinson Park Road to be annexed into the city. Property is proposed to be rezoned from Agriculture Forestry to Medium Density Residential.

