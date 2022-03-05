Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

8:30 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Discussion and decision on ARPA requests

Department meetings

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

Appointment to Water Conservancy Board

Award bid for 2022 Liquid Asphalt Contract

Award bid for Doneen Quarry Crushing Project

Call for bids on Solid Waste Scale Project

Notice for public hearing on Six Year Road Program

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Rezone public hearing

Moscow Farmers Market Handbook

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Palouse Community Center

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL DISTRICT

7 p.m., Zoom meeting

Community chat with the Moscow School District Superintendent

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

10 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Fairgrounds meeting

Planning and Building meeting

PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE

9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.

WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY ADVISORY BOARD

Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., Zoom

Update on Jefferson painting

Board vacancy

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., Zoom

PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Conference Room 218, Pullman Recreation Center

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Thursday

LATAH COUNTY PARKS BOARD

4 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

