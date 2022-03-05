Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
8:30 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Discussion and decision on ARPA requests
Department meetings
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Appointment to Water Conservancy Board
Award bid for 2022 Liquid Asphalt Contract
Award bid for Doneen Quarry Crushing Project
Call for bids on Solid Waste Scale Project
Notice for public hearing on Six Year Road Program
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Rezone public hearing
Moscow Farmers Market Handbook
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Palouse Community Center
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL DISTRICT
7 p.m., Zoom meeting
Community chat with the Moscow School District Superintendent
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
10 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Fairgrounds meeting
Planning and Building meeting
PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE
9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY ADVISORY BOARD
Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., Zoom
Update on Jefferson painting
Board vacancy
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Zoom
PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Conference Room 218, Pullman Recreation Center
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
LATAH COUNTY PARKS BOARD
4 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow