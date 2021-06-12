Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:30 a.m. — Facilities budget presentation
9 a.m. — Discussion and decision on adoption of a resolution to declare Motorola Solutions Inc. as sole provider of public safety software, systems and services.
9:15 a.m. to noon — Funding requests for fiscal 2021-22 by various entities
1 p.m. — Discuss coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds with Darrell Keim of the Latah Recovery Center
1:15-2 p.m. — Funding requests for fiscal 2021-22 by entities
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172
Workshop
Lobbyist report
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Sixth and Logan asphalt improvement project bid results and contract award
Ridgeview Estates Second Addition development agreement amendment
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Portable collection donation proposal
Andrew Becker memorial public art Installation at the Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden
Moscow Farmers Market live entertainment request
Community Oriented Policing Services Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Grant
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
Community contact survey
Citizens Academy
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. email Shawn Stine at shawn.stine@csd300.org to attend
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Elementary school library
Public hearing on amended fiscal 2020-21 budget and proposed 2021-22 budget
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
PULLMAN ART MURAL SUBCOMMITTEE
3 p.m., City Hall
Discussion regarding proposed art mural
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Meeting canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:30 to 11 a.m. — Funding requests for fiscal 2021-22 by various entities
11 a.m. — Budget presentation for fiscal 2021-22 by District Court
1:30 p.m. — Discussions on grant opportunity and letter of support/commitment on DIGB 2 broadband buildout (Grangeville to Orofino) and letter of support for Grangeville/New Meadows project
2:15 p.m. — Discussion and decision with Assessor Rod Wakefield and Department of Motor Vehicles supervisor Carla Bartlett regarding continued security at the annex building and staffing levels at the DMV
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
Canceled