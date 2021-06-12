Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:30 a.m. — Facilities budget presentation

9 a.m. — Discussion and decision on adoption of a resolution to declare Motorola Solutions Inc. as sole provider of public safety software, systems and services.

9:15 a.m. to noon — Funding requests for fiscal 2021-22 by various entities

1 p.m. — Discuss coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds with Darrell Keim of the Latah Recovery Center

1:15-2 p.m. — Funding requests for fiscal 2021-22 by entities

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172

Workshop

Lobbyist report

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Sixth and Logan asphalt improvement project bid results and contract award

Ridgeview Estates Second Addition development agreement amendment

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Portable collection donation proposal

Andrew Becker memorial public art Installation at the Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden

Moscow Farmers Market live entertainment request

Community Oriented Policing Services Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Grant

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., City Hall

Community contact survey

Citizens Academy

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. email Shawn Stine at shawn.stine@csd300.org to attend

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Elementary school library

Public hearing on amended fiscal 2020-21 budget and proposed 2021-22 budget

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

SMART TRANSIT BOARD

11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow

PULLMAN ART MURAL SUBCOMMITTEE

3 p.m., City Hall

Discussion regarding proposed art mural

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Meeting canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:30 to 11 a.m. — Funding requests for fiscal 2021-22 by various entities

11 a.m. — Budget presentation for fiscal 2021-22 by District Court

1:30 p.m. — Discussions on grant opportunity and letter of support/commitment on DIGB 2 broadband buildout (Grangeville to Orofino) and letter of support for Grangeville/New Meadows project

2:15 p.m. — Discussion and decision with Assessor Rod Wakefield and Department of Motor Vehicles supervisor Carla Bartlett regarding continued security at the annex building and staffing levels at the DMV

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

Canceled

Recommended for you