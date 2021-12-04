Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Public hearing on budget and fee schedule

New council member presentation

Metropolitan Park District meeting

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Resolution for ARPA funds use

Resolution opting into opioid litigation

Report on airport terminal funding

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

Meeting canceled

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., Genesee Community Fire Station

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

cancelled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

1:15 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

6:30 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

Budget status report

Discussion on new ASB club

Consideration of new policy addressing workplace stress

Possible action on policy regarding the naming of school buildings

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Thursday

WSU FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom

Possible action on adding equity and justice UCORE category

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Pedestrian and bicycle transportation grant applications

