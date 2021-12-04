Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Public hearing on budget and fee schedule
New council member presentation
Metropolitan Park District meeting
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Resolution for ARPA funds use
Resolution opting into opioid litigation
Report on airport terminal funding
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
Meeting canceled
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., Genesee Community Fire Station
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
cancelled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
1:15 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
6:30 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
Budget status report
Discussion on new ASB club
Consideration of new policy addressing workplace stress
Possible action on policy regarding the naming of school buildings
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
Possible action on adding equity and justice UCORE category
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Pedestrian and bicycle transportation grant applications