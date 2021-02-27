Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9:30 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting
Rural cities contract amendments update and discussion
11 a.m. — Grant writer monthly meeting
11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation
1 p.m. — Public Defense Commissioner annual review discussion
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., go to zoom.us/j/250921172
Award bid for Cherry Cove Crushing project
BOVILL CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., Community Center
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., visit colfaxwa.org for details
Public hearing on proposed transportation improvement plan
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Planning and Zoning Commission report
Consider approving Latah County to construct a mountain bike path at Virgil Phillips Farm Park
Consider approving a resolution adopting the Moscow Farmers Market 2021 Handbook
Consider accepting the low bid from K&G Construction in Lewiston and awarding a contract in the amount of $311,000 to remodel the Haddock building
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Canceled
Wednesday
PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
7:30 a.m., meeting held by phone conference
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
11 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
11:15 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
1:30 p.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation
LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Zoom
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
6 p.m., Zoom
Family medicine residency space
District boundaries expansion
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
Canceled
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building