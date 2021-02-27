Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9:30 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting

Rural cities contract amendments update and discussion

11 a.m. — Grant writer monthly meeting

11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation

1 p.m. — Public Defense Commissioner annual review discussion

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., go to zoom.us/j/250921172

Award bid for Cherry Cove Crushing project

BOVILL CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., Community Center

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., visit colfaxwa.org for details

Public hearing on proposed transportation improvement plan

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Planning and Zoning Commission report

Consider approving Latah County to construct a mountain bike path at Virgil Phillips Farm Park

Consider approving a resolution adopting the Moscow Farmers Market 2021 Handbook

Consider accepting the low bid from K&G Construction in Lewiston and awarding a contract in the amount of $311,000 to remodel the Haddock building

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Canceled

Wednesday

PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

7:30 a.m., meeting held by phone conference

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

11 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

11:15 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

1:30 p.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation

LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE

Meeting canceled

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Zoom

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

6 p.m., Zoom

Family medicine residency space

District boundaries expansion

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

Canceled

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building

