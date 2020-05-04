Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:30 a.m. — Emergency Operations Center meeting

Meeting held via Microsoft Teams

9 a.m. — Consent calendar action items, approve/deny, sign and file action items

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Meeting held via Microsoft Teams

Request to adopt county guidelines for reopening limited county services

Request to authorize the chair’s signature on the modified order restricting public access to county facilities

11 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax, public can participate via Zoom

9-10:15 a.m. — Workshop

COVID-19 items

11 a.m. — New/old business

Resolution/solid waste fees for credit/debit cards

Rejection and notice/call of bids for the moderate risk waste facility remodel project

1 p.m. — COVID-19 updates and decisions

PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD

6 p.m., Zoom meeting

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING

5 p.m., Zoom meeting, meeting streamed live at Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., virtual meeting, public can participate via city’s YouTube channel

Public hearing: Howard Street right-of-way vacation

1110 S. Main St. lot division

Paradise View Addition final subdivision plat, development agreement and monumentation agreement

Itani Park pathway Phase II bid result and contract award

Rotary Park equipment pad bid result and contract award

Ordinance amending Title 5, Chapter 4 of Moscow City Code regarding water regulations

2020 water-sewer rate study discussion and recommendation

City’s COVID-19 response report

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., virtual meeting, public can participate via city’s YouTube channel

Resolution accepting the bid of Mangum Construction LLC for transit building electrical upgrades and authorizing execution and delivery of the contract for the project.

Resolution authorizing the mayor and finance and administrative services director to take all actions necessary to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with Maple Valley Pullman LLC for the acquisition of certain real property and improvements to be used for the relocation of the Pullman Transit break facility.

Resolution accepting the bid of Northwest Fence Company Inc. for City Playfields upgrades and authorizing the execution and delivery of the contract for the project.

Resolution authorizing the mayor and finance and administrative services director to take all actions necessary to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with Justin Rogers for the sale of certain real property of the city to be developed by adding an additional dwelling unit.

Motion to approve pursuance of fiscal year 2019 staffing for adequate fire and emergency response grant.

Motion to authorize the public works director to execute a contract between the city and SWS Equipment Inc. for the procurement of a truck-mounted sewer rodder.

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:30 a.m. — Emergency Operations Center meeting

Meeting held via Microsoft Teams

9 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items

10 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

Meeting held via Microsoft Teams

10:15 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting

10:30 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

Meeting held via Microsoft Teams

10:45 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

1:15 p.m. — Funding request from Public Health —Idaho North Central District

Meeting held via Microsoft Teams

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

Work session is canceled

UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD

5:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

6 p.m., Zoom meeting

Thursday

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

Canceled

