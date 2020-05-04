Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:30 a.m. — Emergency Operations Center meeting
Meeting held via Microsoft Teams
9 a.m. — Consent calendar action items, approve/deny, sign and file action items
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Meeting held via Microsoft Teams
Request to adopt county guidelines for reopening limited county services
Request to authorize the chair’s signature on the modified order restricting public access to county facilities
11 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax, public can participate via Zoom
9-10:15 a.m. — Workshop
COVID-19 items
11 a.m. — New/old business
Resolution/solid waste fees for credit/debit cards
Rejection and notice/call of bids for the moderate risk waste facility remodel project
1 p.m. — COVID-19 updates and decisions
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., Zoom meeting
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING
5 p.m., Zoom meeting, meeting streamed live at Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., virtual meeting, public can participate via city’s YouTube channel
Public hearing: Howard Street right-of-way vacation
1110 S. Main St. lot division
Paradise View Addition final subdivision plat, development agreement and monumentation agreement
Itani Park pathway Phase II bid result and contract award
Rotary Park equipment pad bid result and contract award
Ordinance amending Title 5, Chapter 4 of Moscow City Code regarding water regulations
2020 water-sewer rate study discussion and recommendation
City’s COVID-19 response report
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., virtual meeting, public can participate via city’s YouTube channel
Resolution accepting the bid of Mangum Construction LLC for transit building electrical upgrades and authorizing execution and delivery of the contract for the project.
Resolution authorizing the mayor and finance and administrative services director to take all actions necessary to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with Maple Valley Pullman LLC for the acquisition of certain real property and improvements to be used for the relocation of the Pullman Transit break facility.
Resolution accepting the bid of Northwest Fence Company Inc. for City Playfields upgrades and authorizing the execution and delivery of the contract for the project.
Resolution authorizing the mayor and finance and administrative services director to take all actions necessary to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with Justin Rogers for the sale of certain real property of the city to be developed by adding an additional dwelling unit.
Motion to approve pursuance of fiscal year 2019 staffing for adequate fire and emergency response grant.
Motion to authorize the public works director to execute a contract between the city and SWS Equipment Inc. for the procurement of a truck-mounted sewer rodder.
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:30 a.m. — Emergency Operations Center meeting
Meeting held via Microsoft Teams
9 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items
10 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
Meeting held via Microsoft Teams
10:15 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting
10:30 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
Meeting held via Microsoft Teams
10:45 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
1:15 p.m. — Funding request from Public Health —Idaho North Central District
Meeting held via Microsoft Teams
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
Work session is canceled
UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD
5:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
6 p.m., Zoom meeting
Thursday
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
Canceled