Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., meeting can be viewed via Zoom zoom.us/j/250921172

Appointments for the Incident Team

Appointment for the Emergency Communications Advisory Board

COVID-related decisions

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., visit the city’s Facebook page for more information

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall

Public hearing on annexation of 156 acres south of the city boundary as requested by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Ordinance regarding standards for small wireless facilities

PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Meeting canceled

Tuesday

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., Arts Office, City Hall

KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., City Hall third Tuesday

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on Pullman’s YouTube channel

Public hearing on 2021-22 budget

Motion to raise existing property tax levy by 1 percent

Motion to raise existing emergency medical services property tax levy by 1 percent

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9:45 a.m., call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate

PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., meeting held virtually, visit the city’s website for information

KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Kendrick High School

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., meeting held virtually, see district’s website for more information

