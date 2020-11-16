Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., meeting can be viewed via Zoom zoom.us/j/250921172
Appointments for the Incident Team
Appointment for the Emergency Communications Advisory Board
COVID-related decisions
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., visit the city’s Facebook page for more information
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall
Public hearing on annexation of 156 acres south of the city boundary as requested by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
Ordinance regarding standards for small wireless facilities
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
Meeting canceled
Tuesday
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., Arts Office, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall third Tuesday
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on Pullman’s YouTube channel
Public hearing on 2021-22 budget
Motion to raise existing property tax levy by 1 percent
Motion to raise existing emergency medical services property tax levy by 1 percent
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9:45 a.m., call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate
PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., meeting held virtually, visit the city’s website for information
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., meeting held virtually, see district’s website for more information