Today
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
9 a.m., City Hall
Meeting to discuss city goals and priorities
Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Attend meetings in person in Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow, or virtually. Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
10:30 a.m. — Request to sign an agreement and addendums with Motorola Solutions, Inc.
10:45 a.m. — Determination to approve the recommendation of the Planning Commission or hold a public hearing for revisions to the Latah County Land Use Ordinance and to assign comprehensive plan and zoning designations to a de-annexed property adjacent to 1011 Meadow Drive, Juliaetta.
11 a.m. — Fiscal 2020 audit presentation by Tony Matson and Bailee Olmstead from Hayden Ross
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., zoom.us/j/250921172
Workshop
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Sanitation rate study proposal
Proposed amendment to joint operating agreement for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport
Proposed sale of current police station to University of Idaho
Parks staffing proposal
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
Canceled
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office
Tuesday
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Meeting canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. — Discussion regarding electronic displays in the Latah County Courthouse
11 a.m. — Funding request by Potlatch Arts Council
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., Conference call
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow, and Zoom
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
Canceled
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
Canceled