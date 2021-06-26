Today

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

9 a.m., City Hall

Meeting to discuss city goals and priorities

Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Attend meetings in person in Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow, or virtually. Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

10:30 a.m. — Request to sign an agreement and addendums with Motorola Solutions, Inc.

10:45 a.m. — Determination to approve the recommendation of the Planning Commission or hold a public hearing for revisions to the Latah County Land Use Ordinance and to assign comprehensive plan and zoning designations to a de-annexed property adjacent to 1011 Meadow Drive, Juliaetta.

11 a.m. — Fiscal 2020 audit presentation by Tony Matson and Bailee Olmstead from Hayden Ross

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., zoom.us/j/250921172

Workshop

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Sanitation rate study proposal

Proposed amendment to joint operating agreement for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport

Proposed sale of current police station to University of Idaho

Parks staffing proposal

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

Canceled

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Meeting canceled

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., District Office

Tuesday

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Meeting canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Attend meetings in person in Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow, or virtually. Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Discussion regarding electronic displays in the Latah County Courthouse

11 a.m. — Funding request by Potlatch Arts Council

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

3 p.m., Conference call

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow, and Zoom

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

Canceled

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

Canceled

Tags

Recommended for you