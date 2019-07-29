Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items

9:15 a.m. — Determination to hold a public hearing to accept the recommendation of approval of the Latah County Zoning Commission regarding the Lovell rezone.

9:30 a.m. — Parks Department regular meeting

Request to approve and sign a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program letter of intent to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Executive session — Personnel (records exempt from public disclosure)

Request to approve and sign an agreement with AlienVault, Inc. for renewal of services on existing equipment.

11 a.m. — Budget workshop

1 p.m. — Meeting with Denny Dawes regarding addressing

1:30 p.m. — Meeting with D. Ray Barker and Sandra Lockett regarding public defender contract

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Courthouse, Colfax

Six year transportation improvement plan hearing (11 a.m.)

Adopting resolution authorizing road levy lift ballot measure

Board of equalization meeting (11:30 a.m.)

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY FINANCE COMMITTEE SPECIAL MEETING

12 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

Conduct nominations and elections of chairperson and vice chairperson.

Review of 2018 activities and financial statements

Review the proposed fiscal 2020 budget and capital improvement plan and provide the agency board with recommendations.

Tuesday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m. - 11 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

Port of Whitman County presentation

Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport presentation

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Regular meeting cancelled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:30 a.m. — Meeting with Robert and Sandra Henricksen regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources.

9 a.m. — Site visit of Robert Edwin Lloyd Park at 2370 North Polk Street Extension in Moscow

10:30 a.m. — Executive session — Personnel

11:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds biweekly meeting

1:15 p.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

3 p.m., Airport Training Room

Thursday

WHITMAN COUNTY PARKS BOARD

3 p.m., check location at http://bit.ly/2YutE6T

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building

