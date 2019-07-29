Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items
9:15 a.m. — Determination to hold a public hearing to accept the recommendation of approval of the Latah County Zoning Commission regarding the Lovell rezone.
9:30 a.m. — Parks Department regular meeting
Request to approve and sign a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program letter of intent to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Executive session — Personnel (records exempt from public disclosure)
Request to approve and sign an agreement with AlienVault, Inc. for renewal of services on existing equipment.
11 a.m. — Budget workshop
1 p.m. — Meeting with Denny Dawes regarding addressing
1:30 p.m. — Meeting with D. Ray Barker and Sandra Lockett regarding public defender contract
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Courthouse, Colfax
Six year transportation improvement plan hearing (11 a.m.)
Adopting resolution authorizing road levy lift ballot measure
Board of equalization meeting (11:30 a.m.)
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY FINANCE COMMITTEE SPECIAL MEETING
12 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
Conduct nominations and elections of chairperson and vice chairperson.
Review of 2018 activities and financial statements
Review the proposed fiscal 2020 budget and capital improvement plan and provide the agency board with recommendations.
Tuesday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. - 11 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Port of Whitman County presentation
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport presentation
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Regular meeting cancelled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:30 a.m. — Meeting with Robert and Sandra Henricksen regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources.
9 a.m. — Site visit of Robert Edwin Lloyd Park at 2370 North Polk Street Extension in Moscow
10:30 a.m. — Executive session — Personnel
11:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds biweekly meeting
1:15 p.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., Airport Training Room
Thursday
WHITMAN COUNTY PARKS BOARD
3 p.m., check location at http://bit.ly/2YutE6T
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building