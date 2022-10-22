Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
WSAC virtual assembly
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., Airport Training Room
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St.
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4:30 p.m., Haddock Building
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center
