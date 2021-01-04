Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Executive session
Personnel
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Executive session
11 a.m. — Court Assistance office update
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
1:20 p.m. — Fiscal 2020 Indigent Defense Financial Assistance Expenditure Report
1:35 p.m. — State Tax Commission transposition error and solution memo
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
To participate, visit zoom.us/j/250921172
9 a.m. — Convene/Board Business
10:00 a.m. — Recess
10:15 a.m. — Reconvene
Board reorganization
2021 Board committee assignments
2021 County dues
2021 Signature delegation form
Resolution regarding budget policy
Interlocal agreement with town of St. John
Interlocal agreement with town of Lamont
Interlocal agreement with Lincoln County
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider confirming proposed 2021 City Council assignments.
Consider approving 2021 city limits ordinance.
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider 2021 council assignments, including council president, council vice president, council committee organization and liaison roles with commissions and committees.
Tuesday
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
11 a.m., City Hall
Street/design standards
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., via Zoom
Canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Meeting with Assessor Rod Wakefield
9:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
9:30 a.m. — Executive session
Personnel
10 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting
10:30 a.m. — Executive session
Personnel
11 a.m. — Latah County Annex conference room discussion
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
11:30 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
Request to appoint members to the Latah County Fair Board
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
4:45 p.m., meeting held via teleconference
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
6 p.m., via Zoom — To participate, visit pullmanregional.zoom.us/my/prhcommissioners
Quality management system report
Financial update
Hospital taxing district
Wastewater testing partnership
2021 board education
Board meeting evaluation
Slate of officers
Committee assignments
PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
7:30 a.m., via Zoom
Canceled
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
Canceled
WHITMAN COUNTY PARKS BOARD
3 p.m., via Zoom
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building