Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Executive session

Personnel

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Executive session

11 a.m. — Court Assistance office update

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

1:20 p.m. — Fiscal 2020 Indigent Defense Financial Assistance Expenditure Report

1:35 p.m. — State Tax Commission transposition error and solution memo

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

To participate, visit zoom.us/j/250921172

9 a.m. — Convene/Board Business

10:00 a.m. — Recess

10:15 a.m. — Reconvene

Board reorganization

2021 Board committee assignments

2021 County dues

2021 Signature delegation form

Resolution regarding budget policy

Interlocal agreement with town of St. John

Interlocal agreement with town of Lamont

Interlocal agreement with Lincoln County

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider confirming proposed 2021 City Council assignments.

Consider approving 2021 city limits ordinance.

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider 2021 council assignments, including council president, council vice president, council committee organization and liaison roles with commissions and committees.

Tuesday

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

11 a.m., City Hall

Street/design standards

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., via Zoom

Canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Meeting with Assessor Rod Wakefield

9:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

9:30 a.m. — Executive session

Personnel

10 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting

10:30 a.m. — Executive session

Personnel

11 a.m. — Latah County Annex conference room discussion

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

11:30 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

Request to appoint members to the Latah County Fair Board

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

4:45 p.m., meeting held via teleconference

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

6 p.m., via Zoom — To participate, visit pullmanregional.zoom.us/my/prhcommissioners

Quality management system report

Financial update

Hospital taxing district

Wastewater testing partnership

2021 board education

Board meeting evaluation

Slate of officers

Committee assignments

PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

7:30 a.m., via Zoom

Canceled

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

Canceled

WHITMAN COUNTY PARKS BOARD

3 p.m., via Zoom

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building

