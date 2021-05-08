Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Fiscal year 2021-22 funding request by Public Health – Idaho North Central District

9:45 a.m. — Review and discuss commissioners’ budgets for fiscal 2021-22

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172

Interlocal agreement for 911 communications

Workshop

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Third Street undergrounding bid results and contract award

Seventh to Sixth streets sanitary replacement project bid results and contract award

Ghormley pickleball courts project bid results and contract award

Almon and Asbury streets alley paving bid results and contract award

Gateway on Sixth development agreement

Gateway on Sixth monumentation agreement

BBC LLC developer participation request

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consideration of mayor and City Council salary adjustments

Remand decision regarding the appeal of a conditional use permit at Church of the Nazarene

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., conference call

Community survey discussion

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. email shawn.stine@csd300.org to attend

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Elementary school library

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE

7:30 p.m., virtual meeting

Tuesday

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., conference call

End Racism Now mural

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Pullman YouTube channel

Pullman Good Food Co-op presentation

Public hearing for the petition to annex 119 acres

Request for proposals for economic development marketing plan

Agreement with Whitman County District Court for court services in Pullman

Wednesday

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Genesee School, Room 016

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., virtual meeting

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

10:30 a.m. — Sheriff’s office salary presentation and discussion

1:15 p.m. — Meeting with county surveyor regarding boundary adjustment

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., virtual meeting

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Thursday

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

LATAH COUNTY PARKS BOARD

4 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

