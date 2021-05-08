Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Fiscal year 2021-22 funding request by Public Health – Idaho North Central District
9:45 a.m. — Review and discuss commissioners’ budgets for fiscal 2021-22
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172
Interlocal agreement for 911 communications
Workshop
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Third Street undergrounding bid results and contract award
Seventh to Sixth streets sanitary replacement project bid results and contract award
Ghormley pickleball courts project bid results and contract award
Almon and Asbury streets alley paving bid results and contract award
Gateway on Sixth development agreement
Gateway on Sixth monumentation agreement
BBC LLC developer participation request
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consideration of mayor and City Council salary adjustments
Remand decision regarding the appeal of a conditional use permit at Church of the Nazarene
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., conference call
Community survey discussion
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. email shawn.stine@csd300.org to attend
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Elementary school library
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., virtual meeting
Tuesday
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., conference call
End Racism Now mural
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Pullman YouTube channel
Pullman Good Food Co-op presentation
Public hearing for the petition to annex 119 acres
Request for proposals for economic development marketing plan
Agreement with Whitman County District Court for court services in Pullman
Wednesday
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Genesee School, Room 016
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., virtual meeting
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
10:30 a.m. — Sheriff’s office salary presentation and discussion
1:15 p.m. — Meeting with county surveyor regarding boundary adjustment
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., virtual meeting
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
LATAH COUNTY PARKS BOARD
4 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow