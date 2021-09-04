Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Canceled
Tuesday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Workshop
Letter of agreement for long-term care
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider conditional use permit application for accessory cottage in excess of 900 square feet on 3400 Robinson Park Road.
BOVILL CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., Bovill Support Center
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Public hearing regarding proposal by Garrett Thompson to rezone and retain the existing comprehensive plan land use designation for a 2.68-acre property proposed to be annexed into the City of Moscow and located directly south of Robinson Park Road
Public hearing regarding amendments to city budget.
Presentation on proposed drug detection dog program for Moscow Police Department, and consider approval of proposed program
Consider approval of sale of current Moscow Police Station to the University of Idaho
PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., City Hall
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Meeting canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Consent agenda
10 a.m. — Civil council
11 a.m. — Grant writer monthly meeting
1:15 p.m. — Parks department head monthly meeting
1:30 p.m. — Executive session
PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., virtual meeting
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Pullman Recreation Center, Room 218
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Pullman High School boardroom
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE
4:15 p.m., Pullman Recreation Center, Room 218
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Receive report on D Street and Mountain View Road intersection safety pilot project
Receive report on transportation alternatives program grant applications
PULLMAN LEOFF DISABILITY BOARD
5:30 p.m., City Hall