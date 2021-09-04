Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Canceled

Tuesday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

Workshop

Letter of agreement for long-term care

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider conditional use permit application for accessory cottage in excess of 900 square feet on 3400 Robinson Park Road.

BOVILL CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., Bovill Support Center

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Public hearing regarding proposal by Garrett Thompson to rezone and retain the existing comprehensive plan land use designation for a 2.68-acre property proposed to be annexed into the City of Moscow and located directly south of Robinson Park Road

Public hearing regarding amendments to city budget.

Presentation on proposed drug detection dog program for Moscow Police Department, and consider approval of proposed program

Consider approval of sale of current Moscow Police Station to the University of Idaho

PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., City Hall

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Meeting canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Consent agenda

10 a.m. — Civil council

11 a.m. — Grant writer monthly meeting

1:15 p.m. — Parks department head monthly meeting

1:30 p.m. — Executive session

PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE

Meeting canceled

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., virtual meeting

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Pullman Recreation Center, Room 218

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Pullman High School boardroom

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Thursday

LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE

4:15 p.m., Pullman Recreation Center, Room 218

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Receive report on D Street and Mountain View Road intersection safety pilot project

Receive report on transportation alternatives program grant applications

PULLMAN LEOFF DISABILITY BOARD

5:30 p.m., City Hall

Tags

Recommended for you