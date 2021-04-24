Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation.

1:15 p.m. — Probation Services monthly meeting — Juvenile and Adult Misdemeanor

Review and file 2020 Latah County annual Juvenile Justice Report

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., zoom.us/j/250921172

Workshop

COVID-19 discussion

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

BBC LLC developer participation request

Southview Avenue extension right-of-way dedication.

Slurry seal — 2021 bid results and contract award.

Paradise pathway lighting project — 2021 bid results and contract award

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Personnel policy updates — pay and leave sections

2021 public art guidelines

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL SUSTAINABILITY WORKSHOP

5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

2020 greenhouse gas council workshop

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m. email Shawn Stine at shawn.stine@csd300.org to participate

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom

LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

4:30 p.m., Potlatch Library, 1010 Onaway Road

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on the City of Pullman YouTube channel

Vote on annexing 48 acres east of Johnson Road

Resolution approving preliminary plat of Sunnyside Heights

Resolution accepting bid from Magnum Construction LLC for Reaney Pool improvements

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St., and via Zoom

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

11 a.m., call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

WHITMAN COUNTY HEALTH NETWORK

Noon, pullmanregional.zoom.us/j/9155852541

Mental health support campaign

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

3 p.m., Conference call

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at the Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., Conference call

Public hearing on Hidden View planned residential preliminary plan

Thursday

MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Tags

Recommended for you