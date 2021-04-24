Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation.
1:15 p.m. — Probation Services monthly meeting — Juvenile and Adult Misdemeanor
Review and file 2020 Latah County annual Juvenile Justice Report
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., zoom.us/j/250921172
Workshop
COVID-19 discussion
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
BBC LLC developer participation request
Southview Avenue extension right-of-way dedication.
Slurry seal — 2021 bid results and contract award.
Paradise pathway lighting project — 2021 bid results and contract award
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Personnel policy updates — pay and leave sections
2021 public art guidelines
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL SUSTAINABILITY WORKSHOP
5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
2020 greenhouse gas council workshop
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m. email Shawn Stine at shawn.stine@csd300.org to participate
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Potlatch Library, 1010 Onaway Road
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on the City of Pullman YouTube channel
Vote on annexing 48 acres east of Johnson Road
Resolution approving preliminary plat of Sunnyside Heights
Resolution accepting bid from Magnum Construction LLC for Reaney Pool improvements
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St., and via Zoom
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
11 a.m., call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
WHITMAN COUNTY HEALTH NETWORK
Mental health support campaign
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., Conference call
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at the Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., Conference call
Public hearing on Hidden View planned residential preliminary plan
Thursday
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall