Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Request to approve and sign maintenance agreement between Latah County and RACOM for sheriff’s office communications maintenance and repair
Request to approve Valence termination letter
Request to approve and sign dumpster service agreement between Latah County and City of Moscow for fairgrounds dumpsters
Request to approve and sign taxpayer’s adjustment on parcel for Amplicon Land LLC
Request to approve and sign Ordinance No. 393 and ordinance summary for Garrett rezone
Request to approve offsite access for Devon Hally, deputy auditor, elections and commissioners minutes
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Workshop
Palouse Empire Fair RV Park project funding
Capital improvement projects
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider approval of draft relevant criteria standards document for proposed 80-foot wireless communication facility that would resemble a church tower
Public hearing concerning conditional use permit application for an accessory cottage larger than 900 square feet located at 3400 Robinson Park Road
Tuesday
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
City financial update
Reorganizing of maintenance and operation division
A motion to approve a new engineering option for the Lawson Garden House
Wednesday
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
12:30 p.m., virtual meeting
Pandemic activities update
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Virtual meeting
Discuss county’s comprehensive plan
Thursday
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION AGENDA
5:30 p.m., Paul Mann Building