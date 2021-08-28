Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Request to approve and sign maintenance agreement between Latah County and RACOM for sheriff’s office communications maintenance and repair

Request to approve Valence termination letter

Request to approve and sign dumpster service agreement between Latah County and City of Moscow for fairgrounds dumpsters

Request to approve and sign taxpayer’s adjustment on parcel for Amplicon Land LLC

Request to approve and sign Ordinance No. 393 and ordinance summary for Garrett rezone

Request to approve offsite access for Devon Hally, deputy auditor, elections and commissioners minutes

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

Workshop

Palouse Empire Fair RV Park project funding

Capital improvement projects

MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider approval of draft relevant criteria standards document for proposed 80-foot wireless communication facility that would resemble a church tower

Public hearing concerning conditional use permit application for an accessory cottage larger than 900 square feet located at 3400 Robinson Park Road

Tuesday

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

City financial update

Reorganizing of maintenance and operation division

A motion to approve a new engineering option for the Lawson Garden House

Wednesday

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

12:30 p.m., virtual meeting

Pandemic activities update

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

WHITMAN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., Virtual meeting

Discuss county’s comprehensive plan

Thursday

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION AGENDA

5:30 p.m., Paul Mann Building

