Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9:30 a.m. — Request to approve and sign the joint treasurer/auditor quarterly reports
10 a.m. — Civil counsel
Executive session — Records exempt from public disclosure
11 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m. — Recess
10:15 a.m. — Reconvene
Negotiation authority for emergency management/coroner lease
Mobile medical clinic community prioritization
Washington State Association of Counties/joining as plaintiff
2019-20 Community Action Center subrecipient agreement
Board of Adjustment appointment
County veteran’s service officer program
Public facilities decision/Port of Whitman
Public facilities decision/ Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport
Notice/hearing for budget amendment No. 3
Notice/hearing extending marijuana moratorium
2019 revised capital Improvement planning program ranking approval
Resolution supporting no breaching of the Snake River dams
11 a.m. — Call for bids/Almota Road upon WSDOT authorization
Resolution for closure/post closure
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Staff Recognition Report — Gary J. Riedner; mayors appointments
Public comment and mayor’s response period
Citizen Commission Report: Sustainable environment commission
Public hearing: City of Moscow’s FY2020 annual budget and foregone
Public hearing: FY2020 proposed fee resolution
2019 bond ordinance
Ice Rink Hamilton Fund extension resolution approval
Tuesday
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
10 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
Planning and Zoning Commission appointments
Federal Emergency Management Agency community assistance visit
10:15 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
10:45 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
11:30 a.m. — Court Assistance Office quarterly office update
LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE
3:30 p.m., Pioneer Center, 240 S.E. Dexter St., Pullman
Canceled
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Public hearing — Request by Lauren and Sam Hunt of DJLS LLC for a variance for C&L Locker. A 25-foot setback is proposed in lieu of 50 feet from the adjacent property line in at 3025 State Highway 8 outside Moscow in the Industrial zone.
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
7 p.m., Hospital conference rooms C & D, 835 S.E. Bishop Blvd.
Thursday
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Recommendation from Alta Planning & Design for the terminus of the Third Street separated bike lanes
Request for reassessment of the bike lane facilities on F Street
Introduction of Subdivision Code Update and transportation related components
2019 commission questions for citizen survey
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Public hearing: proposal for a variance 412 E Third Street
LATAH COUNTY PARKS BOARD
5 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow