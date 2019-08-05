Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9:30 a.m. — Request to approve and sign the joint treasurer/auditor quarterly reports

10 a.m. — Civil counsel

Executive session — Records exempt from public disclosure

11 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Workshop

10 a.m. — Recess

10:15 a.m. — Reconvene

Negotiation authority for emergency management/coroner lease

Mobile medical clinic community prioritization

Washington State Association of Counties/joining as plaintiff

2019-20 Community Action Center subrecipient agreement

Board of Adjustment appointment

County veteran’s service officer program

Public facilities decision/Port of Whitman

Public facilities decision/ Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport

Notice/hearing for budget amendment No. 3

Notice/hearing extending marijuana moratorium

2019 revised capital Improvement planning program ranking approval

Resolution supporting no breaching of the Snake River dams

11 a.m. — Call for bids/Almota Road upon WSDOT authorization

Resolution for closure/post closure

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Staff Recognition Report — Gary J. Riedner; mayors appointments

Public comment and mayor’s response period

Citizen Commission Report: Sustainable environment commission

Public hearing: City of Moscow’s FY2020 annual budget and foregone

Public hearing: FY2020 proposed fee resolution

2019 bond ordinance

Ice Rink Hamilton Fund extension resolution approval

Tuesday

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

10 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

Planning and Zoning Commission appointments

Federal Emergency Management Agency community assistance visit

10:15 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

10:45 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

11:30 a.m. — Court Assistance Office quarterly office update

LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE

3:30 p.m., Pioneer Center, 240 S.E. Dexter St., Pullman

Canceled

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Public hearing — Request by Lauren and Sam Hunt of DJLS LLC for a variance for C&L Locker. A 25-foot setback is proposed in lieu of 50 feet from the adjacent property line in at 3025 State Highway 8 outside Moscow in the Industrial zone.

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

7 p.m., Hospital conference rooms C & D, 835 S.E. Bishop Blvd.

Thursday

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Recommendation from Alta Planning & Design for the terminus of the Third Street separated bike lanes

Request for reassessment of the bike lane facilities on F Street

Introduction of Subdivision Code Update and transportation related components

2019 commission questions for citizen survey

MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Public hearing: proposal for a variance 412 E Third Street

LATAH COUNTY PARKS BOARD

5 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

