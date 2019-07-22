MONDAY

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:15 a.m. — Meeting with County Employee Benefits Committee and Murray Groupn Review and file 2018 annual stewardship report dated June 13.

Request to approve Employee Benefits Committee recommendations regarding medical and dental coverage for fiscal 2020.

Request to approve Employee Benefits Committee recommendations regarding paid vacation accruals and county holidays.

9 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items.

9:30 a.m. — Meeting with Metzger regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources.

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Executive session — Records exempt from public disclosure

11 a.m. — Executive session — Personnel

1 p.m. — Review water right applications to Idaho Department of Water Resources by Krista Kinard, John and Jean Wilkinson, Doug and Melanie Wasankari, Brennan Properties North Court LLC, Clyde Farms LLC and Trixy Glasgow or Kippy Silflow.

2 p.m. — Solid waste monthly meeting

Rural recycling update

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — 2020 Capital Improvement Program Ranking

11:30 a.m. — Board of Equalization meeting

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Colfax School District Office board room

Budget hearing

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Proposed lot division request at 418 E. Eighth St.

Funding request of $19,750 from Latah County for McConnell Mansion re-roof projectn

Palouse Ice Rink Hamilton Fund extension resolution

Moscow police station bond proceeds resolution

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Workshop on a proposed county roads levy lid lift election

LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

4:30 p.m., Deary Library, 304 Second Ave.

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Resolution putting a street levy on November ballot

Resolution putting a pool levy on the November ballot

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Regular meeting canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:30 a.m. — Executive session at Latah County Annex conference room, suite 205

Records exempt from public disclosure (request for indigent funds)

9 a.m. — Noxious Weed Control bi-monthly meeting

9:30 a.m. — Executive session — Personnel

Motion to approve employee timesheets for July

11 a.m. — Request to approve a solid waste exemption by Tammi West

Executive session — Records exempt from public disclosure

11:30 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items

Review and approve claims

Board of County Commissioners weekly review

1 p.m. — Budget workshop

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Review the draft Relevant Criteria and Standards documents and consider approving the documents for: a proposal for a rezone of a 4.4-acre parcel of land at 2400 South U.S. Highway 95 within the area of city impact, and a proposal for a preliminary subdivision plat of a 1.49-acre parcel located at 1924 Nursery St., Paradise View Addition.

Public hearing on a conditional use permit application to expand an existing recreational vehicle park at 1651 Carmichael Road in the area of city impact. The commission will make a recommendation to the Latah County Commissioners.

Review the accessory dwelling unit draft ordinance and provide staff further direction.

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

Review and recommend action on the proposed 2020-25 Capital Improvement Program

Review and recommend action on the proposed 2020-25 Transportation Improvement Program

Thursday

GARFIELD-PALOUSE SCHOOL BOARD

7:30 p.m., Garfield Middle School Library

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center

Canceled

Friday

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Pullman Depot Heritage Center

