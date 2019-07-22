MONDAY
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:15 a.m. — Meeting with County Employee Benefits Committee and Murray Groupn Review and file 2018 annual stewardship report dated June 13.
Request to approve Employee Benefits Committee recommendations regarding medical and dental coverage for fiscal 2020.
Request to approve Employee Benefits Committee recommendations regarding paid vacation accruals and county holidays.
9 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items.
9:30 a.m. — Meeting with Metzger regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources.
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Executive session — Records exempt from public disclosure
11 a.m. — Executive session — Personnel
1 p.m. — Review water right applications to Idaho Department of Water Resources by Krista Kinard, John and Jean Wilkinson, Doug and Melanie Wasankari, Brennan Properties North Court LLC, Clyde Farms LLC and Trixy Glasgow or Kippy Silflow.
2 p.m. — Solid waste monthly meeting
Rural recycling update
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — 2020 Capital Improvement Program Ranking
11:30 a.m. — Board of Equalization meeting
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Colfax School District Office board room
Budget hearing
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Proposed lot division request at 418 E. Eighth St.
Funding request of $19,750 from Latah County for McConnell Mansion re-roof projectn
Palouse Ice Rink Hamilton Fund extension resolution
Moscow police station bond proceeds resolution
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop on a proposed county roads levy lid lift election
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Deary Library, 304 Second Ave.
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Resolution putting a street levy on November ballot
Resolution putting a pool levy on the November ballot
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Regular meeting canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:30 a.m. — Executive session at Latah County Annex conference room, suite 205
Records exempt from public disclosure (request for indigent funds)
9 a.m. — Noxious Weed Control bi-monthly meeting
9:30 a.m. — Executive session — Personnel
Motion to approve employee timesheets for July
11 a.m. — Request to approve a solid waste exemption by Tammi West
Executive session — Records exempt from public disclosure
11:30 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items
Review and approve claims
Board of County Commissioners weekly review
1 p.m. — Budget workshop
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Review the draft Relevant Criteria and Standards documents and consider approving the documents for: a proposal for a rezone of a 4.4-acre parcel of land at 2400 South U.S. Highway 95 within the area of city impact, and a proposal for a preliminary subdivision plat of a 1.49-acre parcel located at 1924 Nursery St., Paradise View Addition.
Public hearing on a conditional use permit application to expand an existing recreational vehicle park at 1651 Carmichael Road in the area of city impact. The commission will make a recommendation to the Latah County Commissioners.
Review the accessory dwelling unit draft ordinance and provide staff further direction.
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
Review and recommend action on the proposed 2020-25 Capital Improvement Program
Review and recommend action on the proposed 2020-25 Transportation Improvement Program
Thursday
GARFIELD-PALOUSE SCHOOL BOARD
7:30 p.m., Garfield Middle School Library
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center
Canceled
Friday
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Pullman Depot Heritage Center