Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Idaho Counties Risk Management Program supervisor training at the Latah County Fairgrounds
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax, attend online at zoom.us/j/250921172
9 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m. — Recess
10:15 a.m. — Reconvene
Resolution Revising Commissioners Meeting Schedule
Resolution Establishing American Rescue Plan Act Fund
Resolution Reestablishing Capital Projects Asset Acquisition Fund
10:20 a.m. — Budget Amendment 2 meeting
Resolution adopting Budget Amendment 2
Ratification of real estate purchase and sale agreement for land and buildings housed by Whitcom
10:45 a.m. — Solid Waste Management Plan hearing
Resolution Adopting Revised Solid Waste Management Plan
Pullman Airport Road Rural Arterial Program
COVID-19-related discussion and decisions
12 p.m. Recess
1:30 p.m. — Reconvene
American Rescue Plan Act fund uses
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
COVID-19 update and request for direction
Public hearing for Harvest Hills planned unit development and replat of Lot 1, Block 1 of Harvest Hills First Addition
Public hearing for Harvest Hills Second Addition preliminary plat
Gateway on Sixth development agreement
Gateway on Sixth final planned unit development and final plat
BBC LLC developer participation request
Consideration of mayor and City Council salary increases
Tuesday
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING
7 p.m., City Hall
Discuss and determine if any part of a water line, meter and/or valve should be moved if part of Riverview Drive is widened and a turnaround is created by James Smith on his property.
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall, attend online at youtube.com/c/CityofPullmanWA
Mental health presentation by Palouse River Counseling Executive Director Mike Berney
Financial update
Initial briefing regarding American Rescue Plan Act
Resolution authorizing the mayor to sell ballistic vest to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Department as surplus property
Resolution authorizing the Planning Director to submit an application to the Department of Ecology for the periodic update of the City’s Shoreline Management Program
Resolution to preauthorize the acceptance of an airport aid grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
5 p.m., Livestreamed at Moscow School District 281 YouTube channel
Interest-based bargaining work session
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., teleconference/webconference
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
10 a.m. — Public defender annual report discussion
11:30 a.m. — Latah County Annex reopening discussion and decision
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
Canceled
LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
5 p.m., teleconference/webconference