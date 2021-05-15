Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Idaho Counties Risk Management Program supervisor training at the Latah County Fairgrounds

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax, attend online at zoom.us/j/250921172

9 a.m. — Workshop

10 a.m. — Recess

10:15 a.m. — Reconvene

Resolution Revising Commissioners Meeting Schedule

Resolution Establishing American Rescue Plan Act Fund

Resolution Reestablishing Capital Projects Asset Acquisition Fund

10:20 a.m. — Budget Amendment 2 meeting

Resolution adopting Budget Amendment 2

Ratification of real estate purchase and sale agreement for land and buildings housed by Whitcom

10:45 a.m. — Solid Waste Management Plan hearing

Resolution Adopting Revised Solid Waste Management Plan

Pullman Airport Road Rural Arterial Program

COVID-19-related discussion and decisions

12 p.m. Recess

1:30 p.m. — Reconvene

American Rescue Plan Act fund uses

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

COVID-19 update and request for direction

Public hearing for Harvest Hills planned unit development and replat of Lot 1, Block 1 of Harvest Hills First Addition

Public hearing for Harvest Hills Second Addition preliminary plat

Gateway on Sixth development agreement

Gateway on Sixth final planned unit development and final plat

BBC LLC developer participation request

Consideration of mayor and City Council salary increases

Tuesday

MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

SMART TRANSIT BOARD

Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

7 p.m., City Hall

Discuss and determine if any part of a water line, meter and/or valve should be moved if part of Riverview Drive is widened and a turnaround is created by James Smith on his property.

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall, attend online at youtube.com/c/CityofPullmanWA

Mental health presentation by Palouse River Counseling Executive Director Mike Berney

Financial update

Initial briefing regarding American Rescue Plan Act

Resolution authorizing the mayor to sell ballistic vest to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Department as surplus property

Resolution authorizing the Planning Director to submit an application to the Department of Ecology for the periodic update of the City’s Shoreline Management Program

Resolution to preauthorize the acceptance of an airport aid grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

5 p.m., Livestreamed at Moscow School District 281 YouTube channel

Interest-based bargaining work session

KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., teleconference/webconference

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

10 a.m. — Public defender annual report discussion

11:30 a.m. — Latah County Annex reopening discussion and decision

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

Canceled

LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

5 p.m., teleconference/webconference

