Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting.
10 a.m. — Civil counsel.
11 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items.
11:15 a.m. — Executive session regarding personnel.
1:15 p.m. — Executive session regarding personnel.
2:30 p.m. — Indigent appeal case.
3:30 p.m. — Indigent appeal case.
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., courthouse, Colfax
10:30 a.m. — Budget amendment hearing.
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Historic Preservation Commission report.
Receive the Excellence in Financial Reporting Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the city’s fiscal year 2018 comprehensive annual financial report.
Consider approving a professional service agreement with Precision Engineering for design on the Sixth Street and Third Street Phase One and Two federal aid project.
Consider approving the Moscow Arts Commission’s recommendation for the artwork entitled, “The Homecoming,” by Jennifer Corio and Dave Frei to be installed at C and Main streets.
Consider approving the proposed property purchase agreement for property adjacent to the city’s Heron’s Hideout Park.
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING
5 p.m., District Office, 650. N Cleveland St.
Executive session to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public school student.
TROY SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING
6 p.m., High School Library
Interview applicants for trustee in zones four and five.
Consider approving appointment of trustee to Trustee Zone 4.
Consider approving appointment of trustee to Trustee Zone 5.
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
Canceled.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
7:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Amendment to 2019-20 budget.
Resolution to accept bid to replace Neill Public Library roof.
Resolution accepting grant for City Hall solar project.
Motion to approve public works collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Union Local 690.
Discussion on Hood Drive name change.
Discussion on vacant buildings ordinance.
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Moscow Middle School music room, 1410 E. D St.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, courthouse, Moscow
8:30 a.m. — Meeting with John Powers regarding property valuation.
9 a.m. — Request to approve an application for hardship by Robyn and Mark Pica.
9:45 a.m. — Disaster Services bi-monthly meeting,
Motion to approve and sign an Idaho Office of Emergency Management 2018 grant adjustment notice.
10:15 a.m. — Museum bi-monthly meeting.
10:45 a.m. — Consent calendar action items, approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review.
1:15 p.m. — Executive session regarding personnel.
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Conduct public hearing on zone change for land southwest of North Grand Avenue and Albion Drive from industrial to high-density residential.
Conduct public hearing on zoning code regarding wireless communication and fowl.