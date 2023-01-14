Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
HEARING EXAMINER REGULAR MEETING
10 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., school building, Palouse Prairie Charter School
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING
8 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
7:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Workshop for 2023 legislative priorities
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
Thursday
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., location alternates between the University of Idaho Facilities Services Center, Jack’s Creek Meeting Room, and the Pullman City Hall, East End Conference Room
LEOFF DISABILITY BOARD MEETING
5:30 p.m., virtual
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.