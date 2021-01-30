Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

11 a.m. — Grant writing regular meeting

Meeting with Clearwater Economic Development Association and Partnership for Economic Prosperity

Project updates

11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172

Workshop

Public hearing on international building codes

Public hearing on lifting marijuana moratorium

BOVILL CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Community Center

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meet.google.com/fxo-uzuc-rno

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Renewal of agreement for 911 services and complete dispatch services with Whitcom

Ordinance amending Title 5 of Moscow City Code with the addition of Chapter 19, which would establish a system of stormwater user fees to fund and carry out a comprehensive stormwater management program.

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Meeting canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

10:30 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting

11 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

11:15 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation

1:15 p.m. — Determination to accept the recommendation or hold a public hearing regarding a rezone in the Moscow Area of City Impact.

LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE

3:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1488219422

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Zoom

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

3:30 p.m., meetings can be viewed on the Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

6 p.m., meeting can be viewed at pullmanregional.zoom.us/my/prhcommissioners

Behavioral health impacts of COVID-19

Vaccination update

District boundaries

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

WHITMAN COUNTY PARKS BOARD

3 p.m., call (509) 397-6238 for information

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building

Tags

Recommended for you