Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
11 a.m. — Grant writing regular meeting
Meeting with Clearwater Economic Development Association and Partnership for Economic Prosperity
Project updates
11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172
Workshop
Public hearing on international building codes
Public hearing on lifting marijuana moratorium
BOVILL CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Community Center
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meet.google.com/fxo-uzuc-rno
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Renewal of agreement for 911 services and complete dispatch services with Whitcom
Ordinance amending Title 5 of Moscow City Code with the addition of Chapter 19, which would establish a system of stormwater user fees to fund and carry out a comprehensive stormwater management program.
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Meeting canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
10:30 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting
11 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
11:15 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation
1:15 p.m. — Determination to accept the recommendation or hold a public hearing regarding a rezone in the Moscow Area of City Impact.
LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE
3:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1488219422
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Zoom
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
3:30 p.m., meetings can be viewed on the Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
6 p.m., meeting can be viewed at pullmanregional.zoom.us/my/prhcommissioners
Behavioral health impacts of COVID-19
Vaccination update
District boundaries
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
WHITMAN COUNTY PARKS BOARD
3 p.m., call (509) 397-6238 for information
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building