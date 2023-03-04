Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., school building, Palouse Prairie Charter School
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., Troy High School
GENESEE SCHOOL LEVY MEETING
6 p.m., Zoom meeting
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Tuesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
11 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW SCHOOL DISTRICT
6:30 p.m., Moscow High School auditorium
Community presentation by superintendent candidate
Wednesday
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY ADVISORY BOARD
Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman
PULLMAN VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RELIEF AND PENSION BOARD
4 p.m., City Hall
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
MOSCOW SCHOOL DISTRICT
6:30 p.m., Moscow High School auditorium
Community presentation by superintendent candidate
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.