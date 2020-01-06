Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Board of Equalization action items, consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items

10 a.m. — Civil counsel

11 a.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting

1:15 p.m. — Tax deed property hearing

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

  • Colfax incarceration agreement
  • Western Construction Contract for Repp/Union Center Quarries

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ORGANIZATION WORKSHOP

5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

  • Consideration of council assignments for 2020
  • Council president
  • Council vice president
  • Council committee organization
  • Liaison roles with commissions and committees

BOVILL CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Community Center

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

  • Recognition of and comments from outgoing council members Kathryn Bonzo and Jim Boland
  • Oath of office administered by the city clerk and certificate of election presented to Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin and Anne Zabala
  • Adjourn 2019 city council
  • Reconvene 2020 city council
  • Confirm proposed 2020 city council assignments.
  • Public comment and mayor’s response period
  • Adjourn to reception honoring newly-elected and outgoing city council members

Tuesday

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Regular meeting canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9:30 a.m. — Quarterly jail review

10 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

10:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

10:30 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting

  • Plastic film recycling discussion
  • Syringa cleanup discussion

11 a.m. — Parks bi-monthly meeting

  • Lloyd Park update and discussion
  • Robinson Park forest treatment/fire reduction discussion

11:30 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman

PULLMAN VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RELIEF AND PENSION BOARD

4 p.m., City Hall

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

6 p.m., Hospital Conference Rooms C & D, 835 SE Bishop Blvd.

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., High School

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., City Hall

WHITMAN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., Public Service Building, Colfax

Thursday

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building

