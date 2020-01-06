Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Board of Equalization action items, consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items
10 a.m. — Civil counsel
11 a.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting
1:15 p.m. — Tax deed property hearing
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
- Colfax incarceration agreement
- Western Construction Contract for Repp/Union Center Quarries
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ORGANIZATION WORKSHOP
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
- Consideration of council assignments for 2020
- Council president
- Council vice president
- Council committee organization
- Liaison roles with commissions and committees
BOVILL CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Community Center
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
- Recognition of and comments from outgoing council members Kathryn Bonzo and Jim Boland
- Oath of office administered by the city clerk and certificate of election presented to Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin and Anne Zabala
- Adjourn 2019 city council
- Reconvene 2020 city council
- Confirm proposed 2020 city council assignments.
- Public comment and mayor’s response period
- Adjourn to reception honoring newly-elected and outgoing city council members
Tuesday
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Regular meeting canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9:30 a.m. — Quarterly jail review
10 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
10:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
10:30 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting
- Plastic film recycling discussion
- Syringa cleanup discussion
11 a.m. — Parks bi-monthly meeting
- Lloyd Park update and discussion
- Robinson Park forest treatment/fire reduction discussion
11:30 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman
PULLMAN VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RELIEF AND PENSION BOARD
4 p.m., City Hall
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
6 p.m., Hospital Conference Rooms C & D, 835 SE Bishop Blvd.
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., High School
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., City Hall
WHITMAN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Public Service Building, Colfax
Thursday
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building