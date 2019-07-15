Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

10:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds biweekly meeting

11:30 a.m. — Executive session: Records exempt from public disclosure (request for indigent funds) at Latah County Annex conference room, suite 205

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Workshop

10:15 a.m. — Recess

10:45 a.m. — Reconvene

  • Consent agenda

11 a.m. — Notice/Hearing for 2020-25 Transportation Improvement Program

11:30 a.m. — 2019 Board of Equalization Meeting

1 p.m. — Reconvene for Board of County Commissioners business

2 p.m. — Convene Board of Health

2:30 p.m. — Reconvene Board of County Commissioners

  • Executive session

4:30 — Board of County Commissioners recessed until July 22

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP CONTINUED

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

  • Council discussion, comments and staff direction on budget

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

  • Public hearing on ordinance amending educational services within the Central Business District.
  • Request for engineering variance from the University of Idaho for Seventh Street, from Elm Street to the Bruce M. Pitman Center.
  • Partnership for Economic Prosperity status report

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., High School Library

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

6 p.m., Genesee School, 330 W. Ash St., Room 016

PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

SMART TRANSIT BOARD

11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

4 p.m., City Hall

  • City council budget workshop will follow the council meeting.

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

7:15 p.m., Water Operations Building, 201 N. Main St.

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

  • Mental health in Pullman presentation by Mike Berney from Palouse River Counseling
  • Reading of the consent agenda
  • Resolution accepting the bid of Aquatic Renovation Systems Inc. for Reaney Pool repair and liner replacement
  • Resolution adopting proposed route changes to the public transportation system
  • Resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with Washington State University to establish prepaid transit fare and pass system for students, faculty, staff and retirees.
  • Resolution authorizing a second amendment to the five-year student transportation agreement between Pullman and WSU
  • Discussion — Potential parking restrictions near Kamiak Elementary
  • Discussion — Downtown development regulations

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St.

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:30 a.m. — Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain review community assistance visit.

9:15 a.m. — Budget workshop

11 a.m. — Sheriff regular meeting

  • File Idaho District 2 Interoperable Governance Board infrastructure report

11:30 a.m. — Quarterly jail review

1 p.m. — Civil Counsel

  • Executive session — Records exempt from public disclosure

2 p.m. — Adult Misdemeanor Probation bi-monthly meeting

KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library

