Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
10:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds biweekly meeting
11:30 a.m. — Executive session: Records exempt from public disclosure (request for indigent funds) at Latah County Annex conference room, suite 205
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop
10:15 a.m. — Recess
10:45 a.m. — Reconvene
- Consent agenda
11 a.m. — Notice/Hearing for 2020-25 Transportation Improvement Program
11:30 a.m. — 2019 Board of Equalization Meeting
1 p.m. — Reconvene for Board of County Commissioners business
2 p.m. — Convene Board of Health
2:30 p.m. — Reconvene Board of County Commissioners
- Executive session
4:30 — Board of County Commissioners recessed until July 22
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP CONTINUED
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
- Council discussion, comments and staff direction on budget
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
- Public hearing on ordinance amending educational services within the Central Business District.
- Request for engineering variance from the University of Idaho for Seventh Street, from Elm Street to the Bruce M. Pitman Center.
- Partnership for Economic Prosperity status report
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., High School Library
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., Genesee School, 330 W. Ash St., Room 016
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
4 p.m., City Hall
- City council budget workshop will follow the council meeting.
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
7:15 p.m., Water Operations Building, 201 N. Main St.
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
- Mental health in Pullman presentation by Mike Berney from Palouse River Counseling
- Reading of the consent agenda
- Resolution accepting the bid of Aquatic Renovation Systems Inc. for Reaney Pool repair and liner replacement
- Resolution adopting proposed route changes to the public transportation system
- Resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with Washington State University to establish prepaid transit fare and pass system for students, faculty, staff and retirees.
- Resolution authorizing a second amendment to the five-year student transportation agreement between Pullman and WSU
- Discussion — Potential parking restrictions near Kamiak Elementary
- Discussion — Downtown development regulations
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:30 a.m. — Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain review community assistance visit.
9:15 a.m. — Budget workshop
11 a.m. — Sheriff regular meeting
- File Idaho District 2 Interoperable Governance Board infrastructure report
11:30 a.m. — Quarterly jail review
1 p.m. — Civil Counsel
- Executive session — Records exempt from public disclosure
2 p.m. — Adult Misdemeanor Probation bi-monthly meeting
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library