Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Application for renewal of property tax exemption review and discussion

11 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting

11:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

1 p.m. — Robert Edwin Lloyd Park site visit

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m. Courthouse, Colfax

Agreement regarding Pullman court costs

Conservation District report

Hearing on critical areas ordinance

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., City Hall

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Moscow Tree Commission report

Consider approving the Opportunity Fund agreements for $350,000 to fund public infrastructure improvements on the perimeter of Emsi’s new property.

Consider approving the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality phase two domestic water system improvement loan offer of $4.3 million.

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled because of a lack of quorum

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Regular meeting has been canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Juliaetta City Hall, 203 Main St., Juliaetta

9 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting

Request to adopt resolution 2019-12 for Latah County 2020 solid waste fees and programs

Plastic film collection day report

Bovill City Council meeting report

Parks and Recreation regular meeting

Ed Corkill Memorial River Trail update and discussion

Spring Valley and Robert Edwin Lloyd Park discussion

Solid Waste Coordinator Amanda Bashaw, Parks and Recreation Director Andy Grant, Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson and Assessor Rod Wakefield will be present to field questions and comments from the public.

LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE

3:30 p.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

An application by David Phillips to rezone approximately 29 acres from Agriculture/Forest to Rural Residential.

An application by Amos Carr to rezone approximately 3.43 acres from Agriculture/Forest to Industrial.

Pre-hearing meeting on a request by Gail Partain for a conditional use permit for a dog kennel near the intersection of Hilltop and Big Bear roads near Deary.

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION

4:30 p.m., Franklin Elementary

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

6 p.m., PRH Conference Rooms C and D

2020 budget resolution

Bond education update

WHITMAN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., Public Service Building, Colfax

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider approving the termination of the exclusive negotiation agreement with Shane and Janet Needham for the disposition and development of two lots at Alturas Business Park.

Review the agency’s draft 2019 strategic plan and provide staff with direction as deemed appropriate.

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building

