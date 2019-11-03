Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Application for renewal of property tax exemption review and discussion
11 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting
11:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
1 p.m. — Robert Edwin Lloyd Park site visit
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. Courthouse, Colfax
Agreement regarding Pullman court costs
Conservation District report
Hearing on critical areas ordinance
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Moscow Tree Commission report
Consider approving the Opportunity Fund agreements for $350,000 to fund public infrastructure improvements on the perimeter of Emsi’s new property.
Consider approving the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality phase two domestic water system improvement loan offer of $4.3 million.
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled because of a lack of quorum
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Regular meeting has been canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Juliaetta City Hall, 203 Main St., Juliaetta
9 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting
Request to adopt resolution 2019-12 for Latah County 2020 solid waste fees and programs
Plastic film collection day report
Bovill City Council meeting report
Parks and Recreation regular meeting
Ed Corkill Memorial River Trail update and discussion
Spring Valley and Robert Edwin Lloyd Park discussion
Solid Waste Coordinator Amanda Bashaw, Parks and Recreation Director Andy Grant, Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson and Assessor Rod Wakefield will be present to field questions and comments from the public.
LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE
3:30 p.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
An application by David Phillips to rezone approximately 29 acres from Agriculture/Forest to Rural Residential.
An application by Amos Carr to rezone approximately 3.43 acres from Agriculture/Forest to Industrial.
Pre-hearing meeting on a request by Gail Partain for a conditional use permit for a dog kennel near the intersection of Hilltop and Big Bear roads near Deary.
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
4:30 p.m., Franklin Elementary
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
6 p.m., PRH Conference Rooms C and D
2020 budget resolution
Bond education update
WHITMAN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Public Service Building, Colfax
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider approving the termination of the exclusive negotiation agreement with Shane and Janet Needham for the disposition and development of two lots at Alturas Business Park.
Review the agency’s draft 2019 strategic plan and provide staff with direction as deemed appropriate.
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building