Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

11 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

11:45 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation

1:15 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills

1:30 p.m. — Probation Services monthly meeting

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172

Workshop

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider recommending approval of purchasing Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center replacement play structure in an amount not to exceed $134,000.

Consider recommending acceptance of the proposal for a $54,567.22 contract to install the aquatics center play structure.

Consider recommending acceptance of the low bid of $633,609.31 for the South Lift Station Force Main project.

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider recommending approval of an expanded sidewalk cafe configuration proposal by One World Cafe.

Consider recommending approval of $2,000 from for the purchase of bicycle helmets for the 2021 Lee Newbill Safety Fair.

Consider recommending adoption of the stormwater user fee credits and waivers.

Consider forwarding a proposed ordinance amending city code regarding outdoor lighting for public art for a public hearing at the council’s April 19 meeting.

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., virtual meeting

Whitman County Suicide Prevention & Resiliency Task Force

Community survey discussion

Police department update

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. email shawn.stine@csd300.org to attend the meeting

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Elementary school library

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE

7:30 p.m., Virtual meeting

Tuesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING

6 p.m., District Office, 650. N Cleveland St. and Zoom, visit msd281.org for information

Review and take possible action on the results of the elementary parent and staff surveys regarding moving to a five-day school schedule for grades K-5 for the remainder of the school year.

PULLMAN LODGING TAX ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Meeting canceled

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

COLFAX PLANNING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meet.google.com/ngw-yhod-kwu.

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed at the City of Pullman’s YouTube channel

Resolution updating the location of regular council meetings

Resolution accepting bid sidewalk construction and maintenance

Grant application to research underrepresented populations in Pullman’s history

Public hearing regarding annexation of 48 acres near Johnson Road

Wednesday

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Genesee School, Room 016

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

11:30 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

1:15 p.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting

PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE

Meeting canceled

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Meeting can be viewed at the Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., virtual meeting

Review portion of the draft Pullman Comprehensive Plan

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

