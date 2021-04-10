Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
11 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
11:45 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation
1:15 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills
1:30 p.m. — Probation Services monthly meeting
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172
Workshop
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider recommending approval of purchasing Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center replacement play structure in an amount not to exceed $134,000.
Consider recommending acceptance of the proposal for a $54,567.22 contract to install the aquatics center play structure.
Consider recommending acceptance of the low bid of $633,609.31 for the South Lift Station Force Main project.
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider recommending approval of an expanded sidewalk cafe configuration proposal by One World Cafe.
Consider recommending approval of $2,000 from for the purchase of bicycle helmets for the 2021 Lee Newbill Safety Fair.
Consider recommending adoption of the stormwater user fee credits and waivers.
Consider forwarding a proposed ordinance amending city code regarding outdoor lighting for public art for a public hearing at the council’s April 19 meeting.
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., virtual meeting
Whitman County Suicide Prevention & Resiliency Task Force
Community survey discussion
Police department update
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. email shawn.stine@csd300.org to attend the meeting
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Elementary school library
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., Virtual meeting
Tuesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING
6 p.m., District Office, 650. N Cleveland St. and Zoom, visit msd281.org for information
Review and take possible action on the results of the elementary parent and staff surveys regarding moving to a five-day school schedule for grades K-5 for the remainder of the school year.
PULLMAN LODGING TAX ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
COLFAX PLANNING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meet.google.com/ngw-yhod-kwu.
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed at the City of Pullman’s YouTube channel
Resolution updating the location of regular council meetings
Resolution accepting bid sidewalk construction and maintenance
Grant application to research underrepresented populations in Pullman’s history
Public hearing regarding annexation of 48 acres near Johnson Road
Wednesday
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Genesee School, Room 016
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
11:30 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
1:15 p.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting
PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Meeting can be viewed at the Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., virtual meeting
Review portion of the draft Pullman Comprehensive Plan
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall