Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate

Department heads monthly meeting

Discuss proposed legislation

Consent calendar action items

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m. participate via Zoom at zoom.us/j/250921172

Workshop

Lobbyist report

Bid opening for Cherry Cove crushing project

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

Meeting canceled

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., email Shawn Stine at shawn.stine@csd300.org to attend

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., meeting held via Zoom

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

7:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., meeting can be viewed at City of Pullman’s YouTube channel

Application to rezone 1.7 acres near Albion Drive and State Route 27

Request to accept bid of Motley-Motley, Inc. for sewer replacement

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., meeting can be viewed via Zoom, visit district website for more information

Budget hearing

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

10 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow, email clerkbocc@latah.id.us

Request to approve installation of interpretive sign at McConnell Mansion

Disaster Services bi-monthly meeting

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

Public hearing regarding variance request

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Meeting can be viewed at the Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1491543807

Public Hearing on Canyon Crest PRD preliminary plat

Presentation on Pullman Comprehensive Plan

Thursday

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room

2021 Orchid Awards

Swede Town Historic District

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center

Tags

Recommended for you