Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate
Department heads monthly meeting
Discuss proposed legislation
Consent calendar action items
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. participate via Zoom at zoom.us/j/250921172
Workshop
Lobbyist report
Bid opening for Cherry Cove crushing project
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., email Shawn Stine at shawn.stine@csd300.org to attend
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., meeting held via Zoom
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
7:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., meeting can be viewed at City of Pullman’s YouTube channel
Application to rezone 1.7 acres near Albion Drive and State Route 27
Request to accept bid of Motley-Motley, Inc. for sewer replacement
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., meeting can be viewed via Zoom, visit district website for more information
Budget hearing
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
10 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow, email clerkbocc@latah.id.us
Request to approve installation of interpretive sign at McConnell Mansion
Disaster Services bi-monthly meeting
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
Public hearing regarding variance request
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Meeting can be viewed at the Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1491543807
Public Hearing on Canyon Crest PRD preliminary plat
Presentation on Pullman Comprehensive Plan
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room
2021 Orchid Awards
Swede Town Historic District
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center