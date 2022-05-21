Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
New vehicle bids for health department
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider revising city council ward boundaries to reflect population changes
Approve a transportation agreement between the city and WSU
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650. N Cleveland St.
Consider permanently closing open enrollment applications from outside the district
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., Airport Training Room
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
Meeting canceled
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Public hearing to review zone change
Continue public hearing on Canyon Crest Planned Residential Development
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
Meeting canceled
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center
Consider recommendations to improve access and use of four park facilities
Designate the city as a Bee City USA affiliate and approve the Bee City USA subcommittee membership
Consider recommendation to name the pickleball courts at Ghormley Park the “Damon Burton Pickleball Courts”
Approve revision of the current display board for the Parks and Recreation Commission Farmer’s Market