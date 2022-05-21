Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

New vehicle bids for health department

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

Meeting canceled

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider revising city council ward boundaries to reflect population changes

Approve a transportation agreement between the city and WSU

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., District Office, 650. N Cleveland St.

Consider permanently closing open enrollment applications from outside the district

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

3 p.m., Airport Training Room

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING

Meeting canceled

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Public hearing to review zone change

Continue public hearing on Canyon Crest Planned Residential Development

Thursday

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Meeting canceled

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center

Consider recommendations to improve access and use of four park facilities

Designate the city as a Bee City USA affiliate and approve the Bee City USA subcommittee membership

Consider recommendation to name the pickleball courts at Ghormley Park the “Damon Burton Pickleball Courts”

Approve revision of the current display board for the Parks and Recreation Commission Farmer’s Market

