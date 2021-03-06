Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Meeting with Otto and Barbara Keyes regarding Latah County’s protest on water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources

11 a.m. — Department of Motor Vehicles access follow-up discussion with assessor

11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation

1:15 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills

1:30 p.m. — Probation Services monthly meeting — Adult Misdemeanor Probation

1:45 p.m. — Building and Grounds Regular Meeting

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Closed to in-person attendance. Attend virtually at zoom.us/j/250921172

9 a.m. — Reconvene

9:05 a.m. — Workshop

10 a.m. — Recess until Wednesday, March 10

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Indian Hills water line improvements bid results and contract award

Residential street standard update proposal

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

1912 Center auditorium and staircase naming request

Restroom facility gender-neutral conversion plan proposal

Public art maintenance plan report

2021 sidewalk cafe process update

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., Virtual meeting

To attend by phone, call 1-773-231-9226, meeting ID 148 628 9096

COVID-19 and Mental Health presentation by Mike Berney of Palouse River Counseling

Police department update

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., District office board room

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE

7:30 p.m., Virtual meeting

Visit meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1474211520 to attend or call 1-213-250-5700, meeting ID 147 421 1520

Discuss the draft application for the Certified Local Government (CLG) grant for fiscal year 2022

Continue discussing adding the plaque order form to the nomination packet

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., Virtual meeting, call 650-242-4929 to attend, meeting ID 144 983 1747

Artwork sit plan

Window Walk project

End Racism Now mural

Utility box wrap

Election of new chair and vice chair

New business from PAC members, public

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., Zoom/Arts Office, City Hall

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Virtual meeting, to attend, visit youtube.com/c/CityofPullmanWA or call 1-855-200-4555

Presentation from City Council Art Mural Subcommittee

2020 fourth quarter financial update

Consider resolution rejecting all contract bids for Lawson Gardens House project

Consider resolution designating Thatcher Group Inc. as sole source provider for dewatering polymer

Consider motion authorizing staff to apply for USDA Rural Business Development Grant

Wednesday

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Room 016, 330 W. Ash Ave.

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

10:30 a.m. — Parks monthly meeting

1:30 p.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Closed to in-person attendance. Attend virtually at zoom.us/j/250921172

7 p.m.– 9 p.m.–Reconvene/Board Business Continued

Joint planning commission meeting

WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY SERVICES BOARD

Noon, via Zoom

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., Virtual meeting, visit meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1463983258 to attend or call 623-404-9000, meeting ID 146 398 3258

Discuss library reopening

Library developments

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., via Zoom, visit uniontownwa.org/2020/11/05/uniontown-monthly-newsletter/ for link to meeting

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Virtual meeting, view on Pullman Public Schools YouTube Channel, or register to speak at the shortened link https://bit.ly/3blcvlz

KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library

Thursday

WSU FACULTY SENATE

facsen.wsu.edu/

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

