Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Meeting with Otto and Barbara Keyes regarding Latah County’s protest on water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources
11 a.m. — Department of Motor Vehicles access follow-up discussion with assessor
11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation
1:15 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills
1:30 p.m. — Probation Services monthly meeting — Adult Misdemeanor Probation
1:45 p.m. — Building and Grounds Regular Meeting
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Closed to in-person attendance. Attend virtually at zoom.us/j/250921172
9 a.m. — Reconvene
9:05 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m. — Recess until Wednesday, March 10
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Indian Hills water line improvements bid results and contract award
Residential street standard update proposal
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
1912 Center auditorium and staircase naming request
Restroom facility gender-neutral conversion plan proposal
Public art maintenance plan report
2021 sidewalk cafe process update
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., Virtual meeting
To attend by phone, call 1-773-231-9226, meeting ID 148 628 9096
COVID-19 and Mental Health presentation by Mike Berney of Palouse River Counseling
Police department update
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District office board room
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., Virtual meeting
Visit meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1474211520 to attend or call 1-213-250-5700, meeting ID 147 421 1520
Discuss the draft application for the Certified Local Government (CLG) grant for fiscal year 2022
Continue discussing adding the plaque order form to the nomination packet
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., Virtual meeting, call 650-242-4929 to attend, meeting ID 144 983 1747
Artwork sit plan
Window Walk project
End Racism Now mural
Utility box wrap
Election of new chair and vice chair
New business from PAC members, public
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., Zoom/Arts Office, City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Virtual meeting, to attend, visit youtube.com/c/CityofPullmanWA or call 1-855-200-4555
Presentation from City Council Art Mural Subcommittee
2020 fourth quarter financial update
Consider resolution rejecting all contract bids for Lawson Gardens House project
Consider resolution designating Thatcher Group Inc. as sole source provider for dewatering polymer
Consider motion authorizing staff to apply for USDA Rural Business Development Grant
Wednesday
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Room 016, 330 W. Ash Ave.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
10:30 a.m. — Parks monthly meeting
1:30 p.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Closed to in-person attendance. Attend virtually at zoom.us/j/250921172
7 p.m.– 9 p.m.–Reconvene/Board Business Continued
Joint planning commission meeting
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY SERVICES BOARD
Noon, via Zoom
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., Virtual meeting, visit meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1463983258 to attend or call 623-404-9000, meeting ID 146 398 3258
Discuss library reopening
Library developments
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., via Zoom, visit uniontownwa.org/2020/11/05/uniontown-monthly-newsletter/ for link to meeting
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Virtual meeting, view on Pullman Public Schools YouTube Channel, or register to speak at the shortened link https://bit.ly/3blcvlz
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
Thursday
WSU FACULTY SENATE
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall