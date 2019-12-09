Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Consent calendar action items
10 a.m. — Civil counsel
11 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting
11:15 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
11:30 a.m. — Request by Idaho Department of Lands for the use of housing facilities at Spring Valley Reservoir
1:15 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills
1:30 p.m. — Juvenile Probation bi-monthly meeting
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
11 a.m. — Executive session
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consideration of janitorial services bid results
Professional services agreement for design on Sixth Street and Third Street Phase One and Two federal aid project
Plastic film recycling report
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
WSU Police presentation
PD update
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., High School Library
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Town Hall
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
5 p.m., Elementary IEN Room, 330 W. Ash St.
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Conduct open discussion regarding HPC 2019 goals
Begin preliminary discussion regarding a project for the CLG grant for fiscal year 2021
Listen to summary by Commissioner Munch-Rotolo regarding Washington Trust for Historic Preservation’s “Preservation 101” workshop
Discuss retention of records beyond city’s retention schedule
Discuss revising application for historic special tax valuation
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
Artfest
Board vacancies
Utility box wrap
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., Paul Mann Building
LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Motion to adopt 2020 legislative agenda
Discussion — Budget amendments 2019-2020
Discussion — CBD code enforcement update
Discussion — Opioid impact
Discussion — B Street and Harvey potential city sale
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. — Extension bi-monthly meeting at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205
9:15 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205
10:00 a.m. — Meeting with Mark & Robyn Pica regarding 2019 property taxes in Room 2B of courthouse in Moscow
PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE
9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES BOARD
Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman
Library card type discussion
City ordinance discussion
Library developments
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
PHS ASB report
Board reports
Superintendent’s report
Program reports
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING
4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall