Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Consent calendar action items

10 a.m. — Civil counsel

11 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting

11:15 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

11:30 a.m. — Request by Idaho Department of Lands for the use of housing facilities at Spring Valley Reservoir

1:15 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills

1:30 p.m. — Juvenile Probation bi-monthly meeting

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

11 a.m. — Executive session

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consideration of janitorial services bid results

Professional services agreement for design on Sixth Street and Third Street Phase One and Two federal aid project

Plastic film recycling report

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., City Hall

WSU Police presentation

PD update

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., High School Library

UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., Town Hall

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

5 p.m., Elementary IEN Room, 330 W. Ash St.

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Conduct open discussion regarding HPC 2019 goals

Begin preliminary discussion regarding a project for the CLG grant for fiscal year 2021

Listen to summary by Commissioner Munch-Rotolo regarding Washington Trust for Historic Preservation’s “Preservation 101” workshop

Discuss retention of records beyond city’s retention schedule

Discuss revising application for historic special tax valuation

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.

Artfest

Board vacancies

Utility box wrap

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

5 p.m., Paul Mann Building

LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Motion to adopt 2020 legislative agenda

Discussion — Budget amendments 2019-2020

Discussion — CBD code enforcement update

Discussion — Opioid impact

Discussion — B Street and Harvey potential city sale

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m. — Extension bi-monthly meeting at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205

9:15 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205

10:00 a.m. — Meeting with Mark & Robyn Pica regarding 2019 property taxes in Room 2B of courthouse in Moscow

PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE

9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.

WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES BOARD

Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman

Library card type discussion

City ordinance discussion

Library developments

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

PHS ASB report

Board reports

Superintendent’s report

Program reports

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING

4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

