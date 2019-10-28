Today
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
11 a.m. — Meeting with Doug and Melanie Wasankari regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources
11:30 a.m. — Meeting with William and/or Michelle Reynolds regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Convene
9:05 a.m. — Workshop
9:30 a.m. — 2019-20 Capital Improvement Plan, 2020 Budget
12 p.m. — Recess
1:30 p.m. — Reconvene
2019-20 Capital Improvement Plan, 2020 Budget
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Professional service prequalification process resolution
Idaho Department of Environmental Quality domestic water system loan offer — phase two
Idaho Department of Commerce Opportunity Fund agreements
Report on Moscow Recycling Center update and program
Report on regional housing study workshop update
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Discussion of zoning along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow
Potential future land use ordinance modifications — changes from Sterling
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Presentation — Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse
Presentation — Pullman Regional Hospital CEO Scott Adams
Resolution authorizing professional services agreement between the city and Palouse Design Associates PLLC for improvements to City Playfield
Resolution authorizing engineering services agreement between the city and J-U-B Engineers Inc. for WSU wastewater flow and loading study
Resolution authorizing the sale of city property to WSU
Motion to approve and formally recognize Economic Development Department with in city budget framework by adopting detailed budget
Motion to accept sole bid for portable stage/band shell from Century Industries LLC
Discussion — Green Transportation Capital Grant
Discussion — Maintenance/nuisance issues
Discussion — Snow/ice control: sidewalks and private property
Convene executive session regarding collective bargaining
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Quarterly jail inspection
10 a.m. — Meeting with Clyde Farms LLC regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources
10:30 a.m. — Meeting with Keith and/or Heidi Kopf regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources
11:30 a.m. — Meeting with KJH Engineering regarding facilities management
Thursday
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Room T101, Food Science and Human Nutrition building