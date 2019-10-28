Today

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

11 a.m. — Meeting with Doug and Melanie Wasankari regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources

11:30 a.m. — Meeting with William and/or Michelle Reynolds regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Convene

9:05 a.m. — Workshop

9:30 a.m. — 2019-20 Capital Improvement Plan, 2020 Budget

12 p.m. — Recess

1:30 p.m. — Reconvene

2019-20 Capital Improvement Plan, 2020 Budget

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Professional service prequalification process resolution

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality domestic water system loan offer — phase two

Idaho Department of Commerce Opportunity Fund agreements

Report on Moscow Recycling Center update and program

Report on regional housing study workshop update

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Discussion of zoning along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow

Potential future land use ordinance modifications — changes from Sterling

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Presentation — Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse

Presentation — Pullman Regional Hospital CEO Scott Adams

Resolution authorizing professional services agreement between the city and Palouse Design Associates PLLC for improvements to City Playfield

Resolution authorizing engineering services agreement between the city and J-U-B Engineers Inc. for WSU wastewater flow and loading study

Resolution authorizing the sale of city property to WSU

Motion to approve and formally recognize Economic Development Department with in city budget framework by adopting detailed budget

Motion to accept sole bid for portable stage/band shell from Century Industries LLC

Discussion — Green Transportation Capital Grant

Discussion — Maintenance/nuisance issues

Discussion — Snow/ice control: sidewalks and private property

Convene executive session regarding collective bargaining

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Quarterly jail inspection

10 a.m. — Meeting with Clyde Farms LLC regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources

10:30 a.m. — Meeting with Keith and/or Heidi Kopf regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources

11:30 a.m. — Meeting with KJH Engineering regarding facilities management

Thursday

WSU FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Room T101, Food Science and Human Nutrition building

