Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9:30 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. district office
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., high school library
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Tuesday
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
Canceled
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St.
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
10:15 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE
9 a.m., City Hall
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Room 16, high school
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Pullman High School
MOSCOW PLANNINGAND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
Canceled
PULLMAN LEOFF DISABILITY BOARD
5:30 p.m., virtual meeting
