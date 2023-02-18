Monday
HEARING EXAMINER REGULAR MEETING
Canceled
Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 1:36 am
Monday
HEARING EXAMINER REGULAR MEETING
Canceled
Tuesday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
10 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow Monday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
SPECIAL LODGING TAX ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING
2 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
5 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Canceled
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Wednesday
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., Airport Training Room
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
Canceled
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
Canceled
CIP AND TIP COMMITTEE SPECIAL MEETING
1 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4:30 p.m., Haddock Building, 504 S. Washington St.
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
Canceled
